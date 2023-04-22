BUILD. and Tiger Shroff announce the launch of BUILD. PROWL range of sports supplements

New Delhi [India], April 22 (/NewsVoir): BUILD., a leading Indian sports nutrition brand, has partnered with PROWL, the active lifestyle brand by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, to introduce a range of high-quality sports nutrition supplements designed to support active individuals in achieving their fitness goals.

The new BUILD. PROWL Elite Series introduces six new products in unique flavours like Fresh Brew Coffee, Delicious Chocolate, Watermelon, Orange, Raspberry, Kiwi, etc. for the consumers-

- HydroActive ISO 8

- Lean Muscle Enhancer

- Pro Shredder

- Pre-Game Pro

- Liquid L-Carnitine Pure Burn 3K

- EAA Rapid 9

Tiger Shroff made the initial announcement on his Instagram profile, sharing an experience video, and speaking about the collaboration. In the video, he speaks about his passion for fitness and how his association with BUILD. helps him stay aligned with his fitness regime. Going forward he highlights how the HydroActive ISO 8 is specially designed to aid improved digestion that makes one feel light and energetic with amazing flavours. He gives a message that as humans, movement is essential for a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally and that we should keep moving in our own ways.

Soumava Sengupta, CEO, BUILD. said, "We're thrilled to team up with PROWL to launch this range of products under BUILD. As a brand, we are committed to helping people lead a healthy and active lifestyle, and this collaboration allows us to reach even more fitness enthusiasts with our products. Our supplements are designed to provide the necessary nutrients to fuel the body during intense workouts, and with Tiger Shroff's passion for fitness, we're confident that this collaboration will be a game-changer in the sports nutrition market."

The BUILD. PROWL range is a testament to the shared passion for fitness and commitment to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals. Created by a team of expert nutritionists and fitness professionals, the range includes pre-workout, post-workout, recovery formulas, mass gainers, as well as whey protein and amino acid supplements. Each product is formulated with premium quality ingredients that are scientifically proven to enhance athletic performance and support muscle growth and recovery. The video is live on BUILD.'s social media platforms, including YouTube and Tiger Shroff's Instagram.

Excited about the collaboration, Tiger Shroff said, "I'm thrilled to be working with BUILD. to bring high-quality sports supplements to the Indian market. As someone who takes fitness seriously, I understand the importance of proper nutrition, and with our combined passion and expertise, I believe we can inspire a new movement in fitness in India and empower individuals to live a fit and healthy lifestyle."

The BUILD. PROWL range is available in 500+ speciality sports nutrition stores, its website www.buildyourgoals.com, top gyms, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon. The BUILD. PROWL Elite and Advanced Series come in a variety of flavours and are made available to customers for a price starting at INR 2,999.

BUILD. is a brand from Pursuit of Wellness Pvt. Ltd., incorporated a year ago with the objective of helping Indians lead healthier lives with quality nutrition and supplementation products. Pursuit of Wellness is an off shoot of a corporation which has been in the business of importing and distributing sports nutrition supplements for leading brands pan India, for the last seven years. BUILD. as a brand is committed to provide its users quality nutrition at par with the best available in the world.

BUILD. and PROWL (Tiger Shroff) over the next 5 years will launch multiple products in sports nutrition and general wellness category with a mission to inspire Indians for a fitter and healthier life. These products will be available in speciality/ modern retail and via e-commerce.

