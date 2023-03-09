Build On Click, a one-stop shop for all construction needs

Build On Click is a provider of comprehensive solutions for all construction-related needs under one roof.

It has catered to more than 500 clients and designed over 5 lakh sq ft of area in 23 states so far.

Noida (India), March 9: Building a home is a dream that almost everyone has, but even with all the resources, it is still a daunting task. The answer to all hassles and challenges related to construction is Buildonclick, a unique solution provider that has emerged as a one-stop shop for all construction needs.

From 3D designs to floor plans and engineering assistance to site inspection, Buildonclick has it all covered and allows customers to easily plan and execute construction projects faster than ever before. Its entire bouquet of services includes loan and financing, architecture/design, accurate cost estimate, turnkey construction, interior design, construction material supply at wholesale rate, expert consultation, labour contractors, commercial projects, and even finding investors for commercial projects. With the largest number of authorised contractors in 23 states, it offers services in almost every place in the country.

“Buildonclick was established with the vision to provide comprehensive solutions for construction-related needs under one roof. By implementing the newest innovations in the industry, we have been able to deliver the highest-quality workmanship, excellence in quality, and timely completion of projects, which has made us a partner of choice for clients across several states. We will continue to deliver excellent value and innovative construction solutions to meet clients’ requirements,” said Prateek Raj, Founder and CEO of Buildonclick.

Ishan Prasoon and Dhruv Kumar, who like Prateek Raj come from Manipal University, are the co-founders of Buildonclick.

“At Buildonclick, our USP is most cost-effective architectural design services in the country starting at just Re. 1 per sq ft. We use innovative technologies such as 3D designing and careful planning to finalise the construction plan. We have the largest network of best builders and contractors. We offer free site survey assistance from our experienced engineers. We are involved at every level for the best quality controls and offer multi-year warranties,” said Ishan Prasoon, Co-founder of Buildonclick.

In just a few years, Buildonclick has served more than 500 clients with its extensive bouquet of services. The company has designed more than 5 lakh sq ft of area so far in hundreds of cities in over 23 states.

“Buildonclick is the best marketplace in the Indian construction industry. We operate in the most transparent manner. We connect clients with the right builders and contractors. Clients can review the past projects undertaken by the builders and contractors and decide accordingly. We realise that building a home is a dream and we ensure clients get the quality construction services every home deserves. This has been our USP and the biggest contributor to our growth,” said Dhruv Kumar, Co-founder of Buildonclick.

In addition to residential projects, Buildonclick also serves projects including educational institutes, shopping complexes, hospitals, hotels, and more.

The strict quality controls at Buildonclick and hiring only the best contractors ensures that common problems associated with construction such as structural failure, wall and ceiling cracks, water leakage, paint-related problems, loosening of assembled parts, poor quality material, etc. do not take place.

For more information: http://buildonclick.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor