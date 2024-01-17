Bulgari Introduces B.zero1 Kada Bracelet, a Limited Edition Piece Crafted Exclusively for India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Bulgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweler known for its timeless designs, pays tribute to the Kada, the traditional Indian bangle, with the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet. This exclusive-to-India creation is crafted in dazzling yellow gold, and it is an enchanting ode to India's long-standing cultural affinity with precious metals and stones. It also represents the "modern India": a confluence of deeply rooted traditions and contemporary, global perspectives.

Embracing the visionary codes of B.zero1, the creation expresses a concept of movement, circularity and light through a spiral design that evokes strength and determination.

It has been uniquely conceived to be more voluminous than the conventional B.zero1 design, giving men the possibility to combine it with watches or other bracelets or to wear it as a stand-alone statement piece. Its versatility extends to pairing effortlessly with both casual and formal attire, as well as traditional ensembles.

Commenting on the occasion, Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO, said, "With this important launch we wish to honor the Kada, recognizing its eternal meaning deeply rooted in Indian culture. The B.zero1 Kada bracelet is a jewel that embodies contemporary design and tradition at the same time, maintaining the consistency of the past reinterpreted in a contemporary form and with the same spirit of India, of yesterday and today. It's an honor to have Ayushmann Khurrana on our side as Bulgari's India Friend of the Brand; a multifaceted talent whose dedication to his craft and his appreciation for India's diverse culture make him the perfect embodiment of Bulgari's vision."

Friend of the Brand, Ayushmann Khurrana, expressed his connection with the new creation and the deep intrinsic meaning hidden in it: the celebration of life's authenticity. He addressed the way his creative expression helps him connect with infinite opportunities, paving the way for his aspirations and values. "Being a part of this incredible campaign that blends tradition with modernity has been truly inspiring. The B.zero1 Kada Bracelet is a symbol of boldness and individuality. It's about embracing our roots while stepping into the future. I'm thrilled to be part of this project that celebrates the fusion of tradition and modernity."

The India exclusive B.zero1 Kada Bracelet is available at Bulgari's flagship boutiques at DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Jio World Plaza, Mumbai. It can also be purchased online at www.bulgari.com.

ABOUT BULGARI:

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back - to nature and to the community.

