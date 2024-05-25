Business Excellence Awards 2024 organized by Corporate Connect

New Delhi (India), May 25: It is time to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary business innovation and entrepreneurship achievements. Corporate Connect is thrilled to announce the winners of its highly anticipated Business Excellence Awards 2024. As a fast-growing media agency establishment, we have hand-picked numerous brands from a pool of considerable nominations. All of these winners were shortlisted to be awarded by a panel of reputable judges including members from our administration and senior management.

Corporate Connect is a renowned media agency known for its deep understanding of business dynamics and its ability to forecast future trends. We bring a wealth of experience in the field by introducing captivating narratives that speak of successful enterprises, emerging startups, recent breakthroughs, and inspirational tales of leaders across diverse industries.

Corporate Connect is well-acknowledged for its excellent content that spotlights the contribution of 4,000 business luminaries through more than 7,000 pages of insightful content across both print and digital platforms. We are proud to convey our efforts of upholding the highest standards of quality within the media landscape, making Corporate Connect a well-acclaimed name in the industry.

We have compiled a list of the latest recognitions where we have awarded a few remarkable business entities/leaders:

UrBot

Bhumika Aggarwal (Founder and CEO)

Award Category: Agriculture Brand of the Year 2024

Urbot pledges to provide a platform for all items related to horticulture. Are you an experienced enthusiast in horticulture or a beginner? This platform delivers expert advice, services, innovative ideas, and premium products to assist you in crafting your ideal green oasis. Under Bhumika's guidance, the venture is scaling up at a faster pace.

Eassyserve

Vikas Mahesh Aroraa (Founder and CEO)

Award Category: India's Best Services SuperApp-2024

Eassyserve is a one-of-a-kind services super app that emerged as the World's First e-commerce marketplace for services delivering over 20,000+ services across 100+ Indian cities. The brand accentuated assistance for Home Care, AC Services, Pest Control, Car Care, Health Care, and many more. The app can ensure seamless Service Booking anytime, anywhere, and 24/7

Meatington

Ms Neeta Malik (Co-Founder)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Frozen Snacks Manufacturer to Watchout-2024

Meatington has been catering gourmet delights with Passion since 2021. There is a wide range of ‘Ready to Cook' and ‘Heat and Eat' Frozen treasures to elevate customer's dining experience with unmatched Flavor and quality. They promise a Gastronomic Adventure that comes at convenience without any compromise with the taste.

Ascentria Examinations & Tests Preparation Center LLC

ALKA MALIK (MANAGING DIRECTOR)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Test Preparation Centre to Watchout Globally – 2024

Ascentria Examinations & Tests Preparation Center LLC is an agency that associates with local and international partners. The aim of the institution is to ensure that Dubai residents have a pool to choose from high-quality options. They help residents of Dubai to consider the best education options for themselves as well as their offspring.

Astchem Technologies

Abhijit Mohinta (Founder & Managing Director)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Green Technology Based Bituminous Products Manufacturer & Technology Provider To Watchout-2024

Astchem Technology is an establishment set up by corporate professionals who have a wealth of experience in the field of sustainable road construction technologies all over the world. They provide technical support from globally renowned technology providers. The objective of Astchem Technology is to ensure the clients with comprehensive solutions to the customer to deliver superior quality products backed up by ceaseless customer support.

GUS Education India LLP

Shashi Jaligama (Managing Director)

Award Category: Visionary Leader of the Year 2024

GUS Education India (GEI) is the education arm of Global University Systems, a leading European education conglomerate. Established in 2017, GEI boasts a portfolio of over 30 brands and collaborates with prestigious universities and institutions worldwide, offering educational services to enhance their operations and impact. It is proud to be a pioneering leader in building digital eminence for a fleet of academic brands. It is one of the fastest-growing organizations in India.

Eleevate Overseas

Mr Mahesh Parmar (Founder & CEO)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Overseas Education Consultant to Watchout – 2024

Elevate Overseas is one of the most promising overseas education consulting organizations. They recognized the fact that every student is gifted with unique aspirations, potential, personality, and natural skills. Based on this fundamental understanding, the education counselors help the students' profiles be groomed while advising them concerning the appropriate country. The establishment guides them to choose the university that best matches the student's prospects.

SKB Machine Tools

Ms Meenakshi. R (Director)

Award Category: Distinguished Women in Engineering: Breaking the Glass Ceiling – 2024

As an influential woman in the engineering industry, Ms Meenakshi. R has been on our list of distinguished woman leaders. She is serving as the Director of SKB Machine Tools which is one of the leading Machine Tools Agencies in India. They boast over 40 years of experience in manufacturing Machine Tools. Many well‐known manufacturers in India are their esteemed customers and keep reaching out to the establishment for repeated orders.

Ltd Edition Sourcing

Gurminder Matharu (Director)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed Platform for Sustainable Fashion to Watch out – 2024

As a global commercial platform, Ltd edition is focused on working jointly with brands and retailers, to construct an outcome of shared value. It is arranged with an intuitive vision of sustainable fashion. The enterprise requests authentic suppliers, certified for sustainable products to be part of this revolution as the brand stands as a forum for global sourcing. They are geographically based in India, Bangladesh, and China and planning to expand their reach more in the coming years.

Zim Laboratories Limited

Mr. Zulfiquar Kamal (Director – Finance)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: The Most Innovative Pharmaceutical Company-2024

Zim Laboratories Limited is a research-driven pharma company. It is highly devoted to developing, manufacturing, and supplying unique generic products in oral solid dosage forms. They are targeting both pre-formulation intermediates as well as finished formulations for certain key therapeutic segments. They manufacture and supply the best in class pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

MindTech Global

Mr. Chetan Mahajan (Director)

Award Category: India's Leading Cyber Security Company 2024

As a reliable platform that aims to foster business growth of the clients in line with tech modernization, MindTech Global reimagines and facilitates transformation to excel in the present fast-paced IT world. Especially, they are targeting the cyber security segment which has become the modern-day necessity of businesses.

Padma Sai Finance Private Limited

Alluri Dilip Kumar (Director), Alluri Avanthi (Director)

Award Category: “The Best Auto Loan Service Provider of the year 2024”

PADMA SAI FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED established in 1996, earlier a NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) later transitioned to a intermediary provider between the financial institutions and NBFCs in 2018. Has served over 90,000 happy clients in the last 26 years. With the vision of providing quick and customised financial services and products, catering to the needs of a variety of people.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor