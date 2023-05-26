Business loans from 8 lending partners available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Simplifying access to affordable capital, Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a range of new business loan offers tailored to the needs of self-employed individuals. One can get up to Rs 50 Lakhs without any collateral by applying on Bajaj Markets.

From infusing working capital into their enterprise, buying machinery and equipment, investing in data security and cloud architecture or entering into new markets, entrepreneurs can use a business loan for any requirement.

Here's a snapshot of the different business loans available on Bajaj Markets

Business owners can benefit from the following when they apply for a business loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Get hassle-free business financing without having to pledge a collateral

- Meet short-term, medium-term, and long-term requirements at competitive interest rates

- Qualify for funding with ease, with a simple business loan eligibility criteria

- Submit only basic, minimal documents to get the loan application processed

- Repay comfortably with a range of tenure options

- Compare charges and features of top lenders, all on one platform

On the Bajaj Markets app or website, applying for a business loan is not only safe and secure, but also fast and convenient. In addition, one can get access to personalised offers and value-added services.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor