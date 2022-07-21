Business Mint Nation Wide Awards 2022 held at Hyderabad Collaborated with Mercedes Benz Silver Star

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21: An award ceremony by the name Business Mint Nation Wide Awards 2022 was held at Mercedes Benz Silver Star Showroom Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event is one of the largest privately organized award ceremonies in our country. With more than 2000 nominations, the award show witnessed great participation from various segments like the lifestyle, interior, automotive, and hotel industries. Two hundred eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds attended the event. The event was graced by Mr. Ramesh Masthipuram, DIG of Police – Government of Telangana, and Mr. Varre Venkateswarlu – RTI ex-Chief Commissioner. The guest list also included Manthena Srinivasa Raja, Mr. Amit Kapoor, Senior Director, Content & Social Media Marketing at Cigniti Technologies (keynote speaker), Radhika Reddy Tanguturu, Maanas Nagulapalli (Big Boss Fame), Ms. G Veena – Director (Manjeera Group), Dr. Pavani KVVLN Ph.D. (H.C), K. SHRUITHI, (Founder – Sun Green) Vishal Sanghavi (COO – Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd).

The award ceremony was conducted by Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, (Founder, Business Mint); the venue was sponsored by Mercedes Benz Silver Star Showroom Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 80 individuals from various sectors were awarded on this occasion. The awards are given on the basis of the achievements of an individual in his or her profession. Al the winners have been selected by a special jury.

List of “Nationwide Awards – 2022” winners:

CA Ram Harsha, Founder of SHRESHTA For CA and CMA – Most Admired Educator of the Year – 2022, CA & CMA Category (Under 30)

TuitionHUB – Most Prominent Online Tutoring Services of the Year – 2022

ROTOMAKER INDIA PVT LTD – Most Admired VFX Company of the Year – 2022

Jagadamba Sarees – Most Admired Women Ethnic Wear Store of the Year – 2022, Dilsukhnagar – Hyderabad

4th dimension – Most Innovative Design and Project Management Firm of the Year – 2022, Visakhapatnam

DT7 Solutions – Top 10 Web Designing Company of the Year – 2022, Andhra Pradesh

Sheeba Gollapalli – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2022, Women Empowerment Category.

True Homes – Most Prominent Furniture Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Vikram Bathini, Founder & CEO – TopperMent Academy – Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad (Under 30) in EduTech Category (TopperMent Academy)

Tirumal Classes – Most Prominent Education Institute of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in UPSC (IAS) Coaching Category

ABHES (Anirudh Billa Human Excellence School) Hyderabad – Best Human Excellence Academy – 2022, Hyderabad in Mental fitness Category

JivaaSri Ayurvedic Wellness – Most Promising Ayurvedic Wellness Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Abhijith Jayanthi, MD – SimplyJITH Investment Corporation Private Limited – Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2022, Renewable Energy Category

Kiran Kumar Maddula, Group Marketing Head – Anu Group of Hospitals – Most Prominent Healthcare Marketing Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

La’espace Design Studio – Most Creative Interior Design Studio of The Year – 2022, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

HI-TECH MODELS (Architectural & Industrial Model Makers) – Most Credible Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Architectural Models Category

Mintage Markcomm (OPC) Pvt Ltd – Most Prominent Marketing & Communications Agency of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Uday Kiran Kandhi, Founder – Mintage Markcomm (OPC) Pvt Ltd – Best Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Scrapq – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2022, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana in Recycling & Disposal Services

Ravisankar Group – Most Promising Villa Project of the Year – 2022, (Sai Vishnu Villas CHATURVATIKA, Ongole | Andhra Pradesh)

Akarshana Events & Entertainment – Most Credible Wedding Planner of the Year – 2022, South India

Shravan Madiraju, Founder & Creative Director – Akarshana Events & Entertainment – Most Admired Wedding Professional of the Year – 2022

Dr. M Balaraju Naidu – Most Promising Healthcare Professional of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Joint Replacement Surgeon Category

ESWARI GROUP – Fast Growing Real Estate Company of the Year – 2022, Andhra Pradesh

Band Elzyium – Most Loved Live Music Band of the Year – 2022

Vishal Sanghavi, COO – Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd – Most Prominent COO of the Year – 2022, Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Category

Ermin Automotive – Most Promising EV Manufacturing Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

RETRO GROUP – Most Prominent Hospitality Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Jagannadham Interior – Best Emerging Firm of the Year -2022, Hyderabad in Interior Project Management

Manea the salon – Most Promising Unisex Salon Chain of the Year – 2022, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Mir Jamaluddin Hammad – Most Promising Finance Management Leader of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Ravi Kumar Sagar, Founder & CEO – RK’S INNO GROUP – The Young Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year -2022 Hyderabad

Suresh Masani, Founder – Bhoomi Infrastructures – Young Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Real Estate Category

Country Chicken Co. – Best Emerging Meat Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Dwani – Best Emerging Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Audio Services Category

Akshata Hosur – Best Emerging Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Film Production Designer Category

Arjun Kumar – Most Admired Celebrity Fitness Trainer of the Year – 2022

Manideep Manchala – Most Admired Food Influencer of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

SmartAdScreens Private Limited – Most Promising AdTech start-up of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Sabista Khan, Founder & Fashion Designer – The Cinderella Story – Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Fashion Designer Category

The Star Life Hyderabad – Most Admired Fashion Lifestyle Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

JK Speech & Hearing Centre® – Best Hearing Center – 2022, Hyderabad

Shiva SS – Most Prominent Fashion & Celebrity Photographer of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

By the Bottle – Most Admired Bar of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Samhitha Kumbhajadala, Founder & Director – ProSquad Consulting – Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Financial Advisory & Wealth Management Category

Marriott Executive Apartments – Most Admired Executive Apartments (Luxury) of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Primeland Group – Most Innovative Weekend Home Project of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Crazy Kidzy Play & Party – Startup of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Indoor Play Zone Category

Creative Ethics – Most Promising Creative Agency of the Year – 2022, Telangana & Andhra Pradhesh

Surender PothiReddy, Founder – Design Walls – Most Trusted Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Wallpaper Company Category

INTERSAN – Most Admired Luxury Interior Decor Showroom – 2022, Hyderabad.

Abhishek Bhandari, CEO & Founder – Cryptovedas – Most Prominent Crypto & Blockchain Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022

Team Pixel8 – Most Creative & Candid Photography Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Wedding Photography Category

Swathi Shagarlamudi, Founder & CEO – Reeyalifestyle – Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Technology Innovation for Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhasini Pandyam – Most challenging and Inspiring woman of the year – 2022, Hyderabad in Fashion Category

Flyira – Best Emerging Sustainable Brand of the Year – 2022, Sanitary Pads Category

Dr.Ashok Chandra – Outstanding Dentist of the Year-2022, AP & Telangana

PILKINGTON AUTOMOTIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED – Most Prominent Company of The Year – 2022, Environment Health Safety Category

The British Brow Bar Bandra – Best Emerging Aesthetic Clinic of The Year – 2022, Mumbai

VisaMint India Pvt. Ltd – The Most Trusted Immigration and Visa Consultant of the Year – 2022 (Hyderabad)

Dr.BVSSR Reddy – Most Prominent Industry Expert – 2022, Hyderabad in Online Vaastu Consultation Category

VR Doctors Academy – Most Prominent NEET Medical Coaching Institute of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Khaas – Most Admired Mouth Freshener of The Year, 2022

Kiran Muniraj – Most Influential Professional of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Hospitality Category

SnapTics Business Solutions – Most Promising Digital Marketing company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Tabula rasa – Most Admired Place for Live Music & Popup Shows – 2022, Hyderabad

ONLĒ EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS – Innovative Education Curriculum of the Year – 2022

B.Joseph Anooj – Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Blockchain Category

The Project Dot Media – Most Prominent Firm in the Telugu States – 2022, Influencer Marketing Category

Momentz- Karishma & Co – Most Promising Bespoke Wedding gifts & Corporate Gifting Company – 2022

Dr digital – Best Healthcare Marketing Agency of the Year – 2022

Ms. G Veena – Director (Manjeera Group) – Most Dynamic Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Real Estate Category

Kadiyala VSN Abhinav – Little champ UI/UX Designer of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

PRAMAAN PHOTOGRAPHY – Most Prominent Company of the Year – 2022, Andhra Pradesh in Photography Category

Navya Rao – Best Emerging Industry Expert – 2022, Hyderabad in Short Video Apps Category

Infinity Drive In – Most Admired Food Drive-in of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Sai Balaji Constructions – Most Prominent Construction Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Aazebo The Royal Arabian Restaurant – Best Arabian Restaurant of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

SPARK_Truly Glocal – Most Admired Beverage Brand of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Phani Bhushan Kukkadapu – Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Interior Design & Construction Category

Dr. Chilaka Anil Kumar – Young Social Leadership of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Dr. Shree Devi – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2022, Teaching & Research Category

Reshma Paridala, Sales Manager & Sales Head – Metilli – Best Emerging Industry Expert 2022 – Luxury Furniture Category

Mr. Ramesh Mastipuram DIG of Police (Government of Telangana) while speaking at the event said,” It is indeed a good initiative to give awards to the people who have achieved success in their respective professions. This will inspire many aspiring people who want to make big in life. Encouraging the entrepreneurs would help in creating jobs in society. The awards will definitely motivate the winners to achieve more”.

Mr. Vinay kanth Korapati (Founder, Business Mint) while speaking at the event said, “I am very much glad and happy to organize this award ceremony. So far, we have done 33 events wherein we have given awards to more than 2000 talented individuals. I thank each one of you for coming here and being a part of this award show. Our aim behind these awards is to encourage the new talent so that they feel motivated to do great things”.

Mr. Manas Nagulapalli (Big Boss Fame) while speaking at the event said, “I am so happy that Vinay is organizing this award to recognize the talented individuals in various sectors. It’s so good to see people from various parts of the country coming here to receive the awards. I wish all the very best in his future endeavors”.

Ms. Radhika Reddy (Founder, Radhika Trust) while speaking at the event said, “I am so happy to see many young people receiving the awards here. It’s a very good idea to recognize people who are doing so many good things and contributing to society. I congratulate all the award winners and appreciate Mr. Vinay for starting an initiative like this”.

