C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI join forces to develop advanced multiport switch for broadband antennas covering 2G to 5G Bands

New Delhi [India], November 7 : In a move towards strengthening India's telecom infrastructure and advancing the "Bharat 6G Vision," the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed an agreement with the CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani.

According to the Ministry of Communications, this collaboration aims to develop a Multiport Switch with a Tuneable Impedance Matching Network for a single broadband antenna capable of covering 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G bands.

The project, funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will focus on creating a Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)-based switching network.

This network will improve antenna performance and enable seamless connectivity across multiple communication bands, from 2G to 5G and beyond.

The signing ceremony featured prominent leaders, including C-DOT Director Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela and CSIR-CEERI's principal investigator, Dr Deepak Bansal.

Dr Bansal commended the Department of Telecommunications and C-DOT for fostering collaboration and creating opportunities to build advanced telecom research capabilities across India.

C-DOT's CEO, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, highlighted the importance of this partnership, reaffirming C-DOT's commitment to developing cutting-edge communication technologies in alignment with India's goals of self-reliance and innovation.

Once developed, this technology will enable a single antenna to cover multiple bands without interference, offering a streamlined solution for future telecom needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor