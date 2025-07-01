CA Day – A Celebration of Excellence and Integrity

New Delhi [India], July 1:Every year, 1st July is celebrated as Chartered Accountants Day (CA Day) across India. This day marks the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the year 1949, under an Act of Parliament known as The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. It is a moment of pride for every Chartered Accountant and student associated with the profession, as it commemorates the birth of a regulatory body that has shaped India's financial discipline and accounting standards.

ICAI is a statutory body under the administrative control of Government of India. Over the years, it has grown into the world’s second-largest accounting body, with more than 3.5 lakh members and over 8 lakh students. From tax professionals to CFOs, from audit experts to corporate strategists — CAs are the backbone of India's financial system.

CA Day is not just a celebration — it is a tribute to the integrity, dedication, and hard work that every Chartered Accountant puts into the profession. Becoming a CA is not easy. It requires years of rigorous study, practical training, discipline, and commitment. Those who succeed are not just accountants; they are guardians of financial truth, trusted advisors, and pillars of compliance and governance.

Chartered Accountants play a pivotal role in nation-building. From preparing financial statements to guiding government policies, from helping startups manage taxes to ensuring corporate transparency — their presence is felt across every industry. Especially in times of economic uncertainty or regulatory changes, CAs act as anchors of stability.

On CA Day, various seminars, workshops, webinars, and felicitation programs are organized by ICAI and its branches across the country. Students, young professionals, and senior members come together to reflect upon the journey of the profession and renew their pledge toward ethical conduct.

As a practicing CA myself, I, CA Pradeep Kumar, take this opportunity to salute every Chartered Accountant who continues to serve with honesty and excellence. The responsibility we carry is immense — not just towards our clients, but towards society and the economy. On this special day, we remember the vision of our founders and recommit ourselves to the values that define our identity.

Let CA Day be a reminder that success comes with integrity, and true professionalism lies in service. Here’s to every CA who adds value, brings clarity, and stands for truth.

Happy CA Day!

— CA Pradeep Kumar

