Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bhutan to enhance energy efficiency

New Delhi [India], March 13 : The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted approval for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation Measures, in a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy practices and conservation measures.

The MoU, which underscores the commitment of both nations to address the challenges of energy consumption and environmental sustainability, will facilitate collaborative efforts in enhancing energy efficiency across various sectors.

It was signed between the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, and the Department of Energy, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan.

As part of the MoU, India aims to extend its expertise to Bhutan in enhancing energy efficiency, particularly in the household sector, through initiatives such as the promotion of the star labeling program developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The formulation of building codes tailored to suit Bhutan's climate conditions, drawing from India's experience, is also envisaged under the agreement.

Furthermore, the MoU emphasizes the creation of a pool of energy professionals in Bhutan through institutionalized training programs for energy auditors.

Training sessions for retailers will also be conducted to disseminate information about energy-efficient products and their benefits to consumers.

India is committed to supporting Bhutan in developing and implementing standards and labeling schemes to promote energy-efficient appliances.

Energy-intensive appliances are identified as key contributors to high energy consumption in households and commercial establishments.

By promoting the use of high-efficiency appliances, both countries aim to optimize energy consumption and reduce the strain on energy resources.

Prepared by the Ministry of Power in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the MoU is poised to facilitate the exchange of information, data, and technical expertise related to energy efficiency and conservation between India and Bhutan.

