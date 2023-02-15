Cabinet okays Vibrant Villages Programme for FY23-FY26 with allocation of Rs 4,800 cr

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a centrally-sponsored scheme -- Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) -- for fiscal years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore.

There will be comprehensive development of villages of blocks on the northern border thus improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages. According to the ministry of home affairs, this will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border.

The scheme will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and the creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one Union Territory (UT) along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase, 663 villages will be taken up in the programme.

The scheme aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on northern border and the development of growth centres on 'Hub and Spoke Model' through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it will leverage the tourism potential through promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of "One village-One product" through community-based organisations, cooperatives, self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs etc.

Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district administration with the help of gram panchayats. Fully saturation of Central and state schemes will be ensured, according to the ministry.

The key outcomes that have been attempted are, connectivity with all-weather road, drinking water, 24x7 electricity - solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness centres.

There will not be overlap with Border Area Development Programme. Out of the financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore, Rs 2,500 crore will be used for roads.

