Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, India’s leading transaction advisory services firm, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula today organized a Self Defense workshop for more than 80 underprivileged girls of Udyaan Shalini Fellowship NGO in Mumbai. The workshop was held in the BD Somani school cuffee parade.

The girls underwent training from professionals who taught them how to handle eve-teasers and react to dangerous scenarios. Mr. Prashant Gupta, CEO & Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank and President of Rotary Club Bombay Peninsula, presided over the event. He emphasized the importance of economic empowerment for girls and women, as well as the urgent need to train every girl in self-defense.”We are proud to have trained 80 girls in self-defense so far. This not only protects them in dangerous situations but also instills confidence in them. I believe that self-defense should be taught in schools, especially for girls, so that they can learn these life-saving skills at a young age,” he said.

The event was also attended by the board members of the Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula including Rtn Prita Shah, Rtn Ruchira Dalal, Rtn Neelam Jain, Rtn Jasmine Pandya, and Rtn Sweta Kapadia.

“Every girl should keep at least one pepper spray in her purse or bag, and pepper sprays, like other essential items, should be distributed more frequently. Girls from disadvantaged backgrounds are more vulnerable to victimization and need to be trained. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the importance of physical and psychological resilience We teach them not only self-defense, but also how to speak up, be strong, and not feel victimized,” said Ms. Sweta Kapadia, Board Member, Rotary Club Bombay Peninsula, Mumbai.

This year, the Rotary Club aims to host at least 3 such workshops. The Maharashtra government is already in the final stages of incorporating self-defense into the state’s school curriculum.

