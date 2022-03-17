Caleedo - disrupting the facilities management, workplace and patient care services at hospitals with its first-of-its-kind digital SaaS playbook

, , & , seasoned and senior business leaders, founded Caleedo, a B2B SaaS venture to digitize, at-scale, blue-collar led sectors like Business Support Services (BSS)/Facilities Management and Patient Care Services (PCS) in hospitals.

Estimated at USD 1.3 Trillion (Frost & Sullivan, Global Facilities Management Report 2018), these sectors have been consistently growing and present a huge & exciting digitization opportunity globally.

Parikshit Roy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Caleedo says, "Our innovative digital applications help businesses to rapidly transform and re-orchestrate their operating processes and customer experience, as workplaces, work formats and patient care services are being repurposed.".

Caleedo has built two unique sector-focused playbooks - Caleedo Express for workplaces and Caleedo Health for hospitals. These playbooks are hyper-automated, enterprise-grade applications that provide users and service providers with a wide choice of workflow orchestration options and unique persona-based user interfaces for a seamless digital experience.

Caleedo has built two 'first-of-its-kind' applications on this playbook:

Hygieneo™ - A unique SaaS, with Wi-Fi-enabled IoT meters for measuring, monitoring, and reporting Indoor Air (IAQ) and Surface Hygiene levels at workplaces, hotels, and other commercial and public spaces - with an optional public display of the spaces' hygiene index. This application is already being used by many leading Real Estate companies, IT/ITES companies, MNCs for their offices.

Recently, a prominent global hotel chain in India, a large retail company from UAE have signed up with Caleedo to roll-out these applications across their real estate portfolio. The application is available as a SaaS subscription and the cost of the meters (IoT hardware) is amortized over the SaaS subscription, a category first offering which allows customers a convenient no-CAPEX procurement process.

Vizit™ is a unique digital application, purpose-built for hospitals, where patient-doctor- patient family, and caregiver can communicate over voice/video calls scheduled as per patient family preference and governed by the hospital administration's visitation protocols.

It also schedules IPD visits, daily or timed patient updates to the referring doctor and the family members, and a host of functionalities that would transform the hospital-patient-family communication and relationship. This platform revolutionizes e-visits to hospitals and facilitates a proactive patient-families-hospital interaction. The platform also promises additional functionalities (upcoming) of patient education, patient health status after hospital discharge, etc.

Caleedo would also roll-out some more industry-first digital applications soon.

Caleedo is based in the NCR, and Bangalore, and has a point-of-presence in all metro cities in India. The company has recently forayed into the UAE with a strategic partnership. Next year, the business plans to launch its solutions in selected APAC countries and Australia.

Caleedo has raised an initial seed round last year; it plans to raise USD 3 Mn in its next round of funding.

