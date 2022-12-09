California Burrito celebrates its 10th anniversary/Birthday with Tacos for Rs 10

California Burrito, India's leading Mexican fast-casual restaurant with over 50 stores in India turns 10!

In celebration of serving up farm fresh, sustainable, and quality Mexican food for a decade, California burrito is throwing a grand birthday party with Tacos at just Rs 10 and an All-New Taco Menu.

Walk into any of the 50 restaurants across Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad with a ten rupee note on the 10th and 11th of December 2022 and relish a delicious taco of your choice. That's not all, the New Taco Menu comes in a range of 6 NEW"Over Stuffed" veg and non veg Tacos, bursting with fresh ingredients and yummy flavors. California Burrito invites everyone to come join in on the celebration and experience honestly good Mexican flavors.

"When we started California Burrito 10 years ago, we had a dream to spread our love of Mexican food and inspire a sustainable fast-food culture. We have always believed in going the extra mile - whether it was moving to India to start up, growing a Hass Avocado plantation, or growing our own tomatillos to serve our customer's real Mexican flavors! When growing up, my mother (a nutritionist) always fed us real and whole ingredients and that inspired me to start a brand that serves fresh Mexican food that's made from honestly good ingredients. We invite our customers, employees, and farmers to celebrate this special birthday with us." said Bert Mueller, founder and CEO, California Burrito.

With dreams to inspire a fast-food culture that offers wholesome, sustainable, and great-tasting food with real ingredients, this anniversary campaign marks an important milestone in California Burrito's journey.

California Burrito is a Mexican fast-casual restaurant serving freshly made and great tasting burritos, tacos, bowls, salads and nachos inspired by San Francisco's mission district burrito joints. Our make-it-yourself menu makes it possible for customers who are vegetarian, vegan and paleo to customize orders and meet dietary requirements.

We make our food with honestly good ingredients and are on a mission to make sustainable living a habit. As part of this mission, and to make the best guacamole, we have imported Hass Avocados from the USA to grow in India on an organic farm. We have over 50 stores across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

