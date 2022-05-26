Calyx Token could compete with Avalanche (AVAX) this year

Cryptocurrencies have not had a great year since the start of 2022. The overall market cap for cryptocurrencies is hovering around USD 1.4 trillion, over 50 per cent down from its all-time high of USD 3 trillion. Investors and users are positioning themselves for massive profits as the market goes back to USD 3 trillion.

The market is posing many opportunities for investors as several coins with solid utilities and ideas are seriously down and undervalued. They present an opportunity for crypto investors to buy them at a discount in hopes of profiting off them when they return to their initial value.

At the same time, new coins present opportunities for investors to discover their potential and buy them at the presale.

Coins such as Calyx Token are launching in Q3 of June 2022, and it poses an opportunity for investors to make some huge money off the utility the coin presents.

The coin is looking at amassing users when the platform goes live and could contend with Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM), and other contemporary DeFi utility tokens.

The crypto space is fast-evolving, and the sentiment is driving toward community-run projects because they have proven to weather the storm of a bear market.

Community-driven projects always find a way to create utility even when the market seems uninterested in everything. They have a high success rate and can make their investors and community holders a lot of money.

Calyx Token

Calyx Token is a token that powers a trustless exchange of tokens at the best prices across DeFi. It powers the liquidity protocol that enables crypto saving, lending, and borrowing across multiple chains and serves as the source of liquidity to foster trading and token swaps. The platform requires no registration, no third parties, and no limits.

The trustless exchange allows anybody with a wallet to enter and use the protocol for trading and swaps. Dynamic trade routing will enable traders to leverage the best pricing for any token swap on any supported blockchain network by aggregating liquidity from numerous liquidity sources.

Presale for Calyx Token(CLX) is in stage 2 and ends on June 6th, 2022. The presale price is USD 0.0006 for a token of 1 trillion supply, and unsold tokens will be burned and removed from the circulating supply.

CLX is governance and rewards token for the network on Ethereum and allows the holders to vote, create proposals, and hold consensus elections.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a layer 1 smart contract-based blockchain built to address the issues plaguing Ethereum, such as scalability and transaction fees. Being a network created as a derivative of Ethereum, it provides support for everything Ethereum carries, including NFTs, DeFi, etc.

AVAX token is the native currency for paying fees and securing the platform. The network operates a consensus mechanism that allows holders to govern and earn rewards. However, the network has some limitations to staking as the minimum amount to the stake is 25 AVAX compared to Calyx Token, where the entry for governance for holders is eliminated.

The token is immensely down from its all-time high of USD 144 and has held its win against the bear market. However, the CLX token poses serious competition against it with the utilities provided across DeFi. The CLX network supports the Avax network and can perform cross transactions to and from the Avax chain.

As investing in AVAX has been a good decision for several of its investors, it's the early days for Calyx Token. The new DeFi coin poses an opportunity for massive upside. The Calyx token is top of the list of the year's most anticipated launches. The hype is present, the utilities are numerous, and the waitlist is filled with investors waiting to buy the tokens at the presale.

