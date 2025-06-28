Cambridge Schools Introduce Career Readiness Programs, Redefining Summer Learning

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: In yet another endeavour to provide industry exposure to their students and help them learn beyond textbooks, the Cambridge Schools in Delhi-NCR recently organised an extensive summer internship programme for students of Classes 11 and 12. Close to a hundred students participated in the programme that ran through the month of June.

"Cambridge School is one of the few schools in the NCR to be running such an extensive internship programme wherein the students get hands-on, practical training in the fields of their interest. It is meant to enable our students to get a deeper understanding of their aspirations and strengths so that they can be sure of the career choices they make in the future", said Shalabh Sharma, Principal, Cambridge School, Greater Noida.

The initiative was run in collaboration with nine organisations from across sectors. They were namely Aspiration Jobs (job coaching), Legis Law Chamber (litigation), HAQ: Centre for Child Rights (human rights), Goonj (social work), V Spark Communications (public relations and marketing), Grewal and Singh Chartered Accountants (accountancy), Mindler (career counselling), Mindlogs Psychological Services (psychology), and Arts Room Cafe (kitchen and restaurant operations).

Talking about partnering with Cambridge Schools for this programme, Dr GS Grewal, Author and Director at Grewal and Singh Chartered Accountants, said, 'We are pleased to partner with Cambridge Schools for summer training of students. The major outcomes of this training for the students were exposure to real-life situations, valuing time and widening thinking. It also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises the development of practical skills in students.'

The students, depending on the nature of the work of the respective organisation, explored diverse roles such as research, writing, psychotherapy, digital marketing, social work, customer and client servicing, etc. Most of these were taken up on-site, while a few were online/hybrid. Shravani Singh, a Class 11 student of Cambridge School, Indirapuram, spoke about her experience of interning at Legis Law Chamber - 'It was an eye-opening experience that brought my studies to life. It was fascinating to see how the theory we learn in class is applied in real-world scenarios. We also met some dignitaries and got to learn from their experiences. I am thankful for the chance to work at the law chamber and attend court sessions'.

This engagement is a part of the year-long college and career counselling programme run by the Cambridge Schools in their four campuses - Srinivaspuri, Noida, Indirapuram, and Greater Noida. By and large, the programme includes one-to-one and group counselling sessions, interactions with universities, and industry visits. It is rooted in the schools' vision to empower their students to be able to make their best-fit career decisions.

