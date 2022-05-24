CanAm Executive speaking at EB-5 Expo in India on Prospective Investor Considerations and Project Due Diligence

CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) is pleased to announce that Peter Calabrese will be a featured speaker at the to be held May 24-June 3 in four major cities within India. Calabrese serves as the CEO at CanAm Investor Services, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliated with CanAm Enterprises. He is one of several top industry leaders that will be discussing trends and activity in the EB-5 industry following new legislation.

Calabrese is scheduled to present on May 24 in Delhi and May 28 in Mumbai on the topic "Prospective Investor Considerations and Project Due Diligence." The discussion will provide an overview of the new EB-5 Program, layout key questions to ask when prospective investors are conducting their due diligence, and point out pitfalls to avoid.

"For many of our clients, investing USD 800,000 USD into a U.S. business and relocating your whole family is a life-changing decision, and we don't take the trust they've placed in us for granted," said Calabrese. "CanAm has been in the immigration-linked investment industry for over 35 years, and we have assisted over 6,000 families from 88 countries. It's my pleasure to share our experience with prospective Indian investors to help them make an informed decision."

CanAm has built a reputation for delivering results for its EB-5 investor clients over the past three decades. Per a December 31, 2021 audit, CanAm has repaid over USD 2 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 4,000 investors.

Peter Calabrese is the Chief Executive Officer for CanAm Investor Services, LLC. He runs the firm's U.S. division responsible for the sale of private placement funds for domestic-based foreign investors. Prior to joining CanAm, Calabrese worked for 15 years in institutional sales and trading, with a focus on equity derivatives and volatility products. Calabrese also worked raising capital for an investment management firm. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Brown University, with a concentration in Business Economics, and holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, and 66 licenses.

CanAm is an integrated, multinational investment management firm that specializes in immigration-linked investment funds, private equity, and wealth management. With over three decades of experience, CanAm's strategic approach to utilizing investor capital and managing risk has raised over USD 3 billion in private placement funds. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai, CanAm is proud to serve an international community of investors with a broad spectrum of investment needs and provide long-term value to the firm's clientele.

For more information, please visit: .

