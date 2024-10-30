Canarys Automations Limited Wins GitHub APAC Channel Partner of the Year 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Canarys Automations Limited has been awarded the GitHub APAC Channel Partner of the Year 2024 at the GitHub Universe event held in San Francisco. On October 28th, the distinguished CEO, Sheshadri Srinivas, VP of DevOps, Nagaraj Bhairaji, and North America Solution Evangelist, Akshara Raghu, accepted this esteemed award on behalf of Canarys.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from GitHub," stated Sheshadri Srinivas, CEO of Canarys Automation Limited. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in helping organisations worldwide leverage the power of GitHub to accelerate and secure their digital transformation initiatives."

Raghu Pavan, CIO of Canarys Automation Limited, expressed, "This award validates our ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive measurable business impact for our valuable clients."

"As a long-standing GitHub partner, we have been committed to empowering our customers with the latest GitHub technologies and best practices," added Nagaraj Bhairaji, Vice President of DevOps at Canarys Automations Limited.

"We are thrilled to receive the GitHub Partner of the Year award; this recognition empowers us to contribute even more to the DevSecOps community," stated Akshara Raghu, Solution Evangelist for North America.

What sets Canarys Automations Limited apart on the global stage?

Canarys' excellence was recognized by GitHub through a rigorous evaluation of innovation, customer impact, and community engagementareas where the company consistently exceeds expectations.

Driven by a commitment to delivering cutting-edge DevSecOps solutions, Canarys has established itself as a pivotal influencer in the tech industry, bridging gaps across software development and operations. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art automation and robust DevOps practices worldwide.

Beyond DevOps and DevSecOps, Canarys leads with comprehensive solutions in Digitalization, Modernization, and Automation, as well as Transformation, Intelligence, and Telemetry, driving innovation across industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor