CAPSI Committee on Internal Security (CCIS) Formed

New Delhi [India], May 2: The CAPSI Committee on Internal Security (CCIS) has been formed. It is dedicated to fostering a resilient and secure environment for our citizens in anticipation of potential threats. Our mission is to engage proactively with the MHA, Civil Defence Department, the National Disaster Management Authority, and law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response to any impending conflict, particularly in the context of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Kunwar Vikram Singh Chairman said the we aim to mobilize the collective resources and expertise of all our members, alongside the strength of 10 million private security personnel, to enhance community safety and support national security initiatives. He said that through collaboration and the establishment of structured operational frameworks, the CCIS will work diligently to safeguard our communities, provide rapid-response capabilities, and promote public awareness.

In partnership with relevant stakeholders, we will establish a unified response mechanism to address the challenges posed by potential conflicts, ensuring that every citizen is protected and supported during times of uncertainty. Together, we are committed to building a secure future for all.

He announced the Lt Gen Ashok Shivane PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) former Director General of Mechanised Forces has been appointed Co -Chairman of the CCIS.

Three Sub Committees headed by Sh. VV Katti President, Sh. Mahesh Sharma, Secretary General and Sh. Sudhir Bhasin, Vice President have been formed to coordinate with private security agencies, Chambers of commerce like CII, FICCI, PHDCC, ASIS and ASSOCHAM, Corporates and Housing Colonies to effectively engage with them in the coordinated activities.

Sh. Bhagwan Shankar IAS (R) former Additional Chief Secretary said that this is for the first time that a high level committee has been formed to support government in the war like situation. He said that the manner under which CAPSI is taking proactive decisions to engage with stakeholders, will prove highly beneficial for the citizens and the Nation.

Kunwar Vikram Singh said a delegation of the CCIS shall be meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi to assure total support to his plans and actions in wake of war with Pakistan.

About CAPSI: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) is a premier organization representing the interests of private security industry professionals in India. CAPSI is committed to promoting best practices, professional standards, and advocacy for the industry.

