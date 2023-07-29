Captain Indira Vashist Carena is set to embark on initiatives to empower girls to pursue their education

New Delhi (India), July 29: With an objective in mind to help girls pursue their education, Captain Indira Vashist Carena along with her husband, Marc Carena have future plans of setting up several initiatives which will work towards helping girls pursue education in the areas of their interest. “The higher number of girls we educate, the bigger the movement for womankind in India,” expresses Indira, who firmly believes in the transformative power of education.

Indira fearlessly addresses the societal barriers that hinder women’s progress. From the moment a girl is born, she faces prejudice in some communities. Her vision is to create a cultural shift, where the birth of a girl is celebrated and her potential is nurtured, irrespective of societal norms. While progress has been made, disparities still exist globally. Gender-pay gaps and unequal opportunities persist in the corporate world. Supportive laws, policies, and awareness campaigns are key to eradicating these disparities. Governments should implement measures to incentivize girls’ education and to hold accountable those who perpetuate gender inequality.

“I think it’s time we stop limiting girls to dolls and kitchen sets while boys have fun with cars. We are sending the wrong message to our daughters that they are expected to handle all the household chores, and the boys are not. This is not right or fair! Education is the foundation upon which women can build their confidence and pursue their dreams. It’s important to empower girls from an early age, ensuring they have equal access to education and encouraging them to be financially independent”, emphasises Captain Indira, a remarkable advocate for gender equality whose insights shed light on the path towards women’s empowerment.

Gender equality is a global issue that requires collective efforts. Her initiatives envision a world where women are not only paid equally but also respected and given the same opportunities as their male counterparts, and will foster an environment of equality and breaking gender stereotypes. She will work towards breaking down barriers, challenging norms, and creating a future where women are empowered, respected, and celebrated for their unique contributions.

Captain Indira was one of the first few women pilots to fly the Airbus 340 is an embodiment of perseverance and passion for whom flying is the very essence of her being. She has always championed the cause of women and girls and is now keen to ensure that women get the right kind of work environment and support so they don’t have to sacrifice their careers.

In a world striving for equality, women’s empowerment remains a vital and ongoing pursuit.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor