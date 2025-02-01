Captain Polyplast's Q3 FY25 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 35 Percent

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 1: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974) is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro-irrigation solutions and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC and polymer markets. The Company reported its Unaudited financials for Q3 FY25.

Q3 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs. 90.90 Cr, YoY growth of 8.90%

* EBITDA of Rs. 11.95 Cr, YoY growth of 23.30%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 13.14%, YoY growth of 153 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs. 6.73 Cr, YoY growth of 35.46%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 7.40%, YoY growth of 145 BPS

* EPS of Rs. 1.21, YoY growth of 23.47%

Commenting on the performance, Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited, said, "We are pleased with our Q3 FY25 performance, which reflects steady growth and improved profitability. We have achieved the highest quarterly revenue in company's history at INR 90.90 crores which was driven by both our micro irrigation and solar EPC business.

In the MIS business, we saw improved demand from a few crucial states, which is expected to continue in Q4 as well. In the solar EPC business, we got empanelled under PM Surya Ghar Yojna in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh increasing our presence to 6 states now in the project.

Our profitability improved during the quarter on account of lower input costs and our focus on operational efficiency. An important development during the quarter was fund raise of INR 34.56 through preferential warrants. This fund raise will play critical role in expediting our future growth."

Q3 FY25 Key Business Highlights

About Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL)

Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL) one of the leading players in the micro irrigation industry, specializing in manufacturing and exporting of micro irrigation equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications.

Established in 1997, company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot, Gujarat, and Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The company has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India, capturing a significant share of the micro irrigation market. The company also exports its products to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Recently, CPL diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC market and established a partnership with IOCL for polymer product marketing in Gujarat. Renowned for its commitment to superior quality, reliability, and durability, the company continues to receive recognition in both domestic and international markets.

The company's upcoming Ahmedabad plant, scheduled to commence operations in Q1 FY26, spans 70,000 sq. ft. strategically located, this facility aims to significantly enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by specializing in critical components for company's micro irrigation segments, thereby increasing production capacity.

Looking ahead, company aims to increase the mix of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro irrigation (MI) sales, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. The company plans to expand its network both domestically and internationally, expecting improved capacity utilization and profitability. Furthermore, growth in the Solar EPC vertical will further diversify company revenue base.

The company, is committed to growth through strategic partnerships and quality excellence. With operations spanning India and global markets, it aims to enhance manufacturing capabilities and profitability, solidifying its industry leadership.

In FY24 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total income of Rs. 297.70 Cr, EBITDA of Rs.35.16 Cr, and a net profit of Rs. 17.78 Cr.

