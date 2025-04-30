Captain Rahul Bali Curates First Ever Aizawl International Half Marathon in Mizoram

NewsVoir

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 30: Internationally acclaimed Curator Captain Rahul Bali curated the first ever Aizawl International Half Marathon in Mizoram in the most spectacular manner amidst a large number of dignitaries, celebrities and thousands of enthusiastic participants from across India and the globe.

This first-of-its-kind Half Marathon was jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and Innovations India in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday 26th April 2025. The event marked a historic moment for Mizoram as it was not just a marathon, it was a step towards empowerment, development and national integration echoing the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Developing North East' and nation building.

Held under the aegis of Athletics Federation of India in association with KHELO INDIA Programme and FIT INDIA Movement, the AIHM saw the participation of more than 1500 runners from different states of India like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and countries like England, Kenya & Ethiopia.

His Excellency the Governor of Mizoram Gen (Dr) V K Singh and the Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu. Lalduhoma were the Chief Patrons while The Sports & Tourism Minister of Mizoram Pu. Lalnghinglova Hmar along with GM NFR Sh. Arun Kumar Choudhary and ED RDSO Sh. Anil Verma were the Patrons. Advisor to Ministry of Railways, GOI and Ex GM NFR Sh. Anshul Gupta was the Mentor of this coveted sporting event which is bound to shape the future of sports in Mizoram.

The flag off ceremony also saw the presence of Popular Bollywood Actress Sara Khan, who flew in from Mumbai specially to attend this event as well as scout for some unexplored, exotic and mesmerising locations in Mizoram for her upcoming movie.

A lot of sponsors and partners like NF Railway, NEC, Mizoram Tourism, Sports & Youth Services Department of Mizoram, Department of LSDE, MPFA, Mizoram Athletic Association, Assam Rifles, Indian Army, Vietnam Airlines, JMV LPS Ltd, TEECL, GG Tronics, Bellurbis Technologies & Ardeco Design Build expressed their solidarity with Aizawl International Half Marathon and contributed immensely towards organising this mega event.

His Excellency the Governor of Mizoram Gen (Dr) V K Singh presided over the Prize Distribution Ceremony and gave away the prizes and medals to the winners of different categories of races namely 21.1k, 10k, 5k & Junior Race.

The Minister for Tourism & Sports Pu. Lalnghinglova Hmar said that Mizoram has never seen an International Half Marathon of such magnitude ever. He expressed his gratitude to AFI and Innovations India for their splendid efforts in making this event a grand success. The Sports Minister also announced that the Aizawl International Half Marathon will be an annual event and is expected to see many folds increase in the participation next year.

