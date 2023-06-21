Captain Tractor sets new world record with spiritual pilgrimage featuring 70 identical mini tractors

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 21: Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd, the leading manufacturer of mini tractors, proudly secured a prestigious position in the renowned International Book of Records. On April 6, 2023, an extraordinary and memorable event unfolded in Jetpur, Gujarat, showcasing the exceptional bond between the company and farmers. Symbolizing trust and gratitude, Captain Tractor Pvt Ltd achieved a remarkable feat by converting 70 identical mini tractors into beautifully crafted chariots. These chariots served as vehicles for over 140 revered idols of gods and goddesses, embarking on a spiritual pilgrimage covering approximately 27 kilometers within a span of 12 hours.

The journey of the divine idols on Captain Tractors during this Lokyatra exemplified the excellence of Captain Tractor and the unwavering commitment of farmers. Every intricate detail of the event resonated with Captain Tractors' core values and cultural heritage. The process of transforming tractors into chariots showcased a harmonious blend of ingenuity and creativity. Captain Tractors demonstrated their versatility and adaptability, embodying tradition and celebration.

The entire event was meticulously documented by the International Book of Records, which recognized Captain Tractors with the prestigious world record. Captain Tractor achieved the distinction of converting the maximum number of compact tractors of a single model and color into chariots for a religious event. This incredible journey witnessed 70 tractors traversing a distance of 27 kilometers in the company of devotees.

