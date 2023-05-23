Cara Clinic, The Pioneer of Sapphire Hair Transplant in India, Completes 12,000+ Aesthetic Treatments

Leading Experts of Hair Transplant and Non – Surgical Aesthetic Treatments in Mumbai

The comprehensive clinic offers 100+ cosmetic treatments using the most advanced techniques for hair restoration and facial aesthetics.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Cara Clinic, the pioneer of Sapphire Hair Transplants in India, has announced the completion of its 12,000+ hair and skin care procedures within 5 years. Its highly qualified surgeons and paramedics are adept at offering the patients exactly what they desire. To develop long-term relationships with its clients, this aesthetic clinic in Mumbai’s Santacruz has a ‘Zero tolerance to unclean zones’ policy. Along with Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), the clinic specializes in Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty and Hair Regeneration, with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy being the most popular.

Founded by Dr. Mohd Asif, the clinic is highly devoted to specific aesthetic procedures such as hair restoration, non-surgical nose jobs, platelet-rich plasma, anti-ageing & skin care treatments. The brand’s ethos is to provide modern aesthetic care using international standard services for hair & skincare treatments. All of this, combined with high-grade cleanliness and hygiene, is the reason behind the clinic’s successful five years journey.

Encapsulating their five years long experience as the Founders of Cara Clinic, Dr. Mohd Asif & Dr. Aleena Rehman, said, “There are numerous fallacies about hair transplant and restoration that let doubts and fear seep into the patient’s mind. Cara Clinic‘s primary objective is to break down these preconceived notions about aesthetic treatments and boost our clients’ confidence and overall well-being. Our patient-first ideology has significantly made the past five years of Cara Clinic remarkable. This is just the beginning. We are excited to deliver more result-oriented treatments that are safe and ethically correct to bolster long-term relations.”

“I visited Cara Clinic for a consultation on Hair Transplant Surgery and PRP for hair fall. I had a superb experience at the clinic. Post my surgery; I am extremely satisfied with the results even after 5 months of my hair transplant and PRP treatment. I would highly recommend Cara Clinic for any hair loss or skin treatments. Thank you, Dr. Asif and the team,” conveyed Sumeet Mishra, a happy client of Cara Clinic, on his hair transplant treatment.

About Cara Clinic: Built on the bedrock of looking as close to your natural self as possible, CARA Aesthetics accentuates the beauty you are born with. Founded by Dr. Mohd Asif, M.D- Dermatologist, the clinic is focused on specific aesthetic procedures such as hair restoration procedures, non-surgical nose jobs, platelet-rich plasma, anti-ageing & skin care treatments. Their brand ethos is to provide modern aesthetic care using international standards to provide their clients with highly effective skin and hair care.

Website link: https://www.caraclinic.in/

