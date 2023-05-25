Teamology Newsdesk

New Delhi [India], May 25: The crypto market is growing not only in size and adoption but in complexity as well. Each platform has become incomplete without an ecosystem, and in the center of every ecosystem is the token that enables transactions to be performed on it.

In this article, we're going to look at three such tokens and their ecosystems: ADA, BIG, and LEO which are the native tokens of Cardano, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Bitfinex respectively.

Cardano: Confident Despite 4 per cent Drop

ADA is the native coin of Cardano, a blockchain-based platform which is meant to provide a more secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows for faster transaction processing times and significantly lower energy consumption compared to traditional proof-of-work systems.

ADA serves as a medium of exchange and a store of value on the network. Recently, Cardano dropped 4 per cent in value due to news of regulators rescuing the First Republic Bank collapse, causing several Layer-1 coins to spiral. Despite that loss, several large investors have increased their trading volume which could get ADA on the rise again.

Big Eyes Coin: This Kitty's Got Claws!

After raising almost USD 42 Million, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is nearing the end of its presale as a release date has finally been set. The token BIG will be released to Uniswap on June 3rd, with the casino to follow on August 29th. The Big Eyes Coin community - nicknamed Kitty Cuddlers - has grown considerably large recently and has been drawing attention to itself and Big Eyes Coin, which prompted us to take note of this project.

Big Eyes Coin is studded with enticing features such as the aforementioned casino, which will enable holders to play P2E games using BIG tokens, as well as improved security and speed. Finally, Big Eyes Coin will keep 5 per cent of all tokens in a charity wallet, and so far almost USD 16K has been donated to charities around the world.

LEO: Favourable Price Prediction

Bitfinex is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2012. It offers advanced trading features such as margin trading, lending, and derivatives trading, which makes it popular among experienced cryptocurrency traders.

Bitfinex launched the UNUS SED LEO (LEO) token in May 2019, designed to be a utility token to attract holders to the platform by offering benefits to holders, including fee reductions for trading platforms, financing lenders, and crypto withdrawals and deposits. The token is expected to rise in value reaching between USD 12 and USD 15 in 2026.

Investing in crypto nowadays is about more than valuing the coin itself, but the whole of the ecosystem around it. But you don't have to be a crypto expert to recognize the value of a coin you can use to play P2E games and still get good karma sent your way simply for participating in the community and helping to raise the value of the token. That's why so many investors are flocking to take advantage of the last month of Big Eyes Coin's presale.

Don't miss out on the last month of presale! Follow the links:

Presale: https://buy1.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Teamology Newsdesk.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor