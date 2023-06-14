CarePal Group Elevates Vikas Kaul as its Co-founder

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: CarePal Group, India's integrated healthcare financing platform has elevated Vikas Kaul as its Co-founder. Vikas becomes the third Co-founder after Piyush Jain, CEO, and Khushboo Jain, COO of CarePal Group.

Vikas, who currently serves as the Chief Product and Growth Officer, has played an instrumental role in CarePal's product and growth strategies. He brings extensive industry expertise and a proven track record of driving innovation in the healthcare sector.

As a Co-founder of CarePal Group, Vikas will assume greater responsibility in shaping the brand's strategic direction. He will continue to drive CarePal's mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry through its healthcare financing solutions comprising medical crowdfunding, health protection, and benefit plans along with a lending marketplace. He will work closely with the existing Co-founders and the executive team to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and expand its global footprint.

Piyush Jain, CEO of CarePal Group, and Khushboo Jain, COO of CarePal Group said, "We are delighted to announce Vikas Kaul as a Co-founder of CarePal Group. His appointment as a Co-founder reflects our confidence in his abilities to lead and his invaluable contributions to the company. Together, as Co-founders, we will continue to revolutionize healthcare financing in India by leveraging our collective expertise, passion, and innovative spirit. We will forge new partnerships, develop groundbreaking products, and enhance our technological capabilities to reach a wider audience and serve them better. We look forward to Vikas' continued leadership and expertise."

Vikas' elevation as a Co-founder demonstrates CarePal's commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent. His promotion is a testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence and the desire to make a difference. This announcement sets a precedent for future opportunities within the company, fostering an environment that encourages growth, empowerment, and innovation.

"I am honored and excited to be elevated as a Co-founder of CarePal Group," said Vikas Kaul. "CarePal is dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovative technology solutions, and I am committed to driving our mission forward. I look forward to continuing working closely with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and improve the lives of patients worldwide," he added.

Vikas, an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode, joined CarePal in 2017 as the Product Head and has gone on to play a strategic role in helping patients access critical and elective treatments, through its three business entities - medical crowdfunding through ImpactGuru.com, an insurance and protection solutions marketplace via Carepal Secure, and a lending marketplace platform in the form of Carepal Money.

CarePal (www.carepalgroup.com) is an integrated healthcare financing ecosystem combining a medical crowdfunding technology platform (ImpactGuru.com), an insurance and protection solutions brand (CarepalSecure.com), and a lending marketplace solutions provider (CarepalMoney.com). We aim to make critical and elective healthcare treatments accessible and affordable to every household in India.

