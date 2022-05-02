Catch 2 Mermaids at the VGP Marine Kingdom Summer Carnival

With the advent of summer holidays for children, VGP Marine Kingdom is bringing down two international mermaids, who will be appearing from April 22 to May 22, 2022.

The VGP Marine Kingdom presents the "Tale of Mermaids", an underwater edutainment spectacle that will feature not one but two Mermaids, four times a day, at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 5 pm.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to "meet and greet" the lovely mermaids during their visit at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

The show will be included along with the ticket price of Rs 650/- for adults and Rs 550/- for juniors (90-125 cms).

The VGP Marine Kingdom invites all families to watch the mermaid show and enjoy their 70-meter underwater tunnel aquarium which features over 5000 aquatic creatures, sharks, rays, a draw-alive interactive aquarium, scuba diving, and souvenir shop, food court, and much more.

Double the fun by availing of their combo package at Rs 1200/-for adults and Rs 1100/- for kids, to enjoy the aquarium, water park, and amusement park.

Use promo code SAVE10PR for a 10 per cent discount.

For more details contact +91 89399 32222 or visit , to book your tickets.

