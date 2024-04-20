CBME India 2024, Reinstating Excellence in the Baby Care Industry

CBME India brings together over 150 National and International Brands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: Informa Markets in India, India's leading B2B exhibitions organiser has successfully hosted the 8th edition of Children, Baby, Maternity Expo India (CBME India) at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The event returned after five years, with renewed vigour and strategic understanding of the dynamic market, reclaiming its position as India's foremost sourcing event for Child Baby Maternity Products. The India Baby Care Products Market is poised for substantial growth, the size is estimated at USD 4.42 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.76% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The three-day event is showcasing all major categories including baby care, apparel and footwear, maternity and baby products, contract manufacturing, licensing, toys and private labelling under one roof. CBME India features a dedicated B2B meetings zone, to uncover lucrative opportunities for the buyers and exhibitors. The grand opening of the expo was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, President for the Federation of Obstetrics & Gynecological Society Mumbai; Ms. Mitali Thackeray, Celebrity New Mom; Mr. Rajesh Vora, CEO, Chicco India; Dr. Allan Mark Pereira Pediatrician, The Children's Hospital, Malad; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Mr. Pankaj Shende, Sr. Portfolio Director, Informa Markets in India.

The Expo welcomed more than 150 national and international exhibiting brands making it a must-attend event for stakeholders across the baby care industry. Prominent exhibitors included Chicco, Ben Benny; R for Rabbit, Baby Go, Phoenix Plastoware (renowned for contract manufacturing), and Infantso, POLKA Tots; Oele Kids to name just a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Vora, CEO, Chicco India said, “We’ve been part of CBME India since its inception, and our commitment remains strong as we restart this year. We believe there’s immense potential for child and baby care products in India, where awareness and penetration are still in their early stages. Chicco being a leading global brand in this space, with roots in Italy, we’ve witnessed the evolution of the industry firsthand. Over our 14 years in India, we’ve ensured that parents have access to a wide range of differentiated products.

Indian parents can easily procure childcare essentials, whether through online platforms or local stores. Conversely, the global market demonstrates varying levels of consumer awareness, particularly evident in established categories like prams and sterilizers. However, there’s a notable need for comprehensive education programs to bridge understanding across diverse product categories. With consumers increasingly adept at technology and global exposure, the distinction between domestic and international market knowledge is gradually diminishing.” he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kunal Popat, Founder R for Rabbit said, “The surge in demand for baby products is driven by multiple factors, including increased per capita income, growing awareness of product categories, and the emphasis on single-child households. Urbanization, premiumization, and Gen Z parents’ preferences for top-quality products further contribute to this trend. Additionally, a notable shift towards organic and green products reflects the environmental consciousness of new millennials. Technological advancements and the rise of online platforms are reshaping distribution channels, while offline touchpoints remain crucial for tactile experiences. To thrive in this evolving landscape, brands must embrace an omnichannel approach.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “CBME India embarked on a journey in a sector catalysed by rising income, increased awareness of maternal and child health, and a cultural shift towards self-care during pregnancy and beyond. Besides, the dominance of e-commerce platforms in India provides convenient options to explore and purchase from among eye-catching options.

Side by side, government initiatives aimed at promoting maternal and child health are poised to amplify awareness, encouraging indigenous manufacturing aligned to the Make in India initiative, and celebrating India’s rich heritage. The unorganised sector of the baby care industry has historically been defined by fragmented operations and inconsistent quality standards. However, as awareness and demand for reliable products rise, there’s a discernible transition towards the development of structured distribution networks, attainment of quality certifications, and collaborative efforts that enhance transparency and trust within the market.”

“At CBME India, our goal is to cultivate a supportive environment where industry participants not only showcase and bolster organised market offerings but also foster idea exchange and seize opportunities presented by emerging market trends.” he elaborated.

Mr. Munish Visharia, Managing Director at Prem Ratna Toys, said, “The CBME India serves as a pivotal platform for highlighting emerging and growing baby products. By bringing together distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers specializing in infants and baby products, CBME facilitates valuable lead generation opportunities in a single, convenient location. Moreover, CBME India plays a significant role in bolstering Indian manufacturers, providing them with exposure to global markets and fostering connections between wholesalers and retailers. This exhibition offers Indian manufacturers a prime opportunity to showcase their diverse range of products and brands to a wider audience, thus catalyzing growth and innovation within the industry.”

Mr. Vijay Goel, Director, Infantso said, “In the realm of online business, our accessibility extends far beyond urban centers, reaching even the most remote areas. This accessibility is particularly beneficial for individuals residing in small towns or busy metropolitan dwellers who find it challenging to navigate traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Through online platforms, customers not only have access to a wider array of products but also the ability to compare quality and prices seamlessly.

Manufacturers, in turn, face increased pressure to offer competitive pricing due to heightened consumer awareness. While offline stores offer the advantage of tactile experiences and immediate gratification, online platforms provide unparalleled convenience and transparency in transactions. Currently, the balance between offline and online retail is roughly equal, with online retail in baby care products steadily gaining ground both in India and globally, constituting approximately 50% of the market share.”

Highlighting the quality of baby care products, Dr. Allan Mark Pereira, Pediatrician, The Children's Hospital, Malad, said, “As pediatricians, we’ve come to recognize the critical importance of the first 200 days of a child’s life in shaping their future. Fortunately, the availability of high-quality products within India has improved, reducing the reliance on imports from the West. However, amidst the influx of ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ products, it’s crucial to exercise caution and ensure product quality.

The dynamics between organized and unorganized markets have shifted over time, with the startup culture playing a significant role in this transformation. While segments like clothing remain predominantly unorganized, the baby care cosmetics market emerges as a notable exception, characterized by its high level of organization and structure.”

The ‘Mother and Baby care' brands in India is witnessing a surge in demand in recent years, attributed to several key factors including India's population projected to reach 145 crores by 2025.

Moreover, there’s a notable shift towards natural and organic baby products, driven by increasing awareness of their potential health benefits. Furthermore, technological advancements in product development have enabled manufacturers to create innovative products. These products are made more accessible to consumers through both online and offline distribution channels, further fueling the demand for mother and baby care products in the Indian market.

