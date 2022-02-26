CBSE term 2 datesheet out: Practical exams start from March 2, check the complete exam schedule

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct Term 2 examinations for classes 10th and 12th. Students need to check out the entire exam schedule to prepare well for it. The practical exams for CBSE will start on March 2nd and the board exams will be conducted from April 26. The datesheet announced is for practical examinations, and for final exams, it is yet to be announced.

There are certain guidelines students need to consider about Term 2 examinations, irrespective of their class. Along with students, schools too need to follow the guidelines mentioned by CBSE. Students can also check the official notice at

CBSE term 2 date sheets:

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the Term 2 date sheet for the practical examination and the official notice is available on the official website of CBSE. The practical exam will begin on March 2, 2022. All the schools are advised to plan things accordingly.

Also, the board has released the notice for conducting classes for term 2 practical and internal examinations, where students can prepare well for them and without any trouble.

According to the official notice, the schools are directed to conduct the practical examination and within 2 weeks they are supposed to complete it. The classes will be conducted for almost two weeks so that students can get prepared for it.

Guidelines for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Practical Exams:

The guidelines that need to be followed for internal or practical examinations are as follows:

The school exists solely to conduct internal examinations for regular class 10 candidates.

The marks need to be uploaded by other schools as soon as they conduct the practical.

The practical examination will take place according to the designed curriculum.

Students in class 12 need to deal with external examiners, who will designate their marks.

The exam will be conducted in school premises only.

The school needs to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to keep the students safe.

Students need to complete their projects before the exam because they are important for final marks.

There will be no practical examination for private students and the marks will be given on the basis of the 2020-21 results.

The education board will be the observer throughout the examination for class 12th, and schools will be the internal examiner for class 10th students.

The answer books for the school will be supplied by the regional offices, and schools need to be taught that students are filling them properly.

Schools are not supposed to make any alternate arrangements for answer sheets.

The answer sheet provided by the regional office is only validation for practical examinations conducted by the schools.

Final verdict:

Students are informed of the need to prepare well to secure good scores. Also, the date sheet for board examinations will be released on the official website only. It is expected that by the last week of March, the date sheet will be available. Students need to check out the official website for all the updates.

