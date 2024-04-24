CCI approves IFC's investment in Napino auto

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to the subscription of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of Napino Auto and Electronics Limited (Napino) by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) according to a release by the commission.

Napino operates in the automotive electronics and components sector in India, specializing in the manufacture of electrical and electronic products primarily for 2-wheelers, along with a smaller segment catering to 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler vehicles.

Compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) are financial instruments that companies issue at a fixed interest rate and that can be converted into equity shares at a specific time. CCDs are considered a hybrid security because they are neither purely a bond nor purely a stock. They are structured more like debt, but are usually considered equity.

Additionally, Napino is involved in ancillary businesses related to Internet of Things (IoT), smart data devices, hardware designing, digital solutions, and more. The company, through its affiliates, also provides Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)/Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) services, data collection devices, data center network infrastructure, and associated implementation/managed services.

Established in 1956, IFC is an international organization dedicated to promoting private sector development and fostering economic growth in developing member countries.

As a member of the World Bank Group, IFC facilitates sustainable growth by financing private sector investments, mobilizing capital in global financial markets, and offering advisory services to businesses and governments.

The approval from CCI for IFC's subscription to Napino's CCDs highlights the growing collaboration and investment opportunities in India's automotive electronics sector. This move will further drive innovation and growth in the industry.

