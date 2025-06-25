Cedaar Textile Limited IPO Opens on June 30, 2025

New Delhi [India], June 25: Cedaar Textile Limited (The Company, Cedaar) manufacturer of a diverse range of yarns and textile products, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, June 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 60.90 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 43,50,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 130 – ₹ 140 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 7,82,000 Equity Shares

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 5,22,000 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 13,28,000 Equity Shares

Retail Individual Investors – Not less than 15,00,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 2,18,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for installation of Grid-tied Solar PV Rooftop System for captive evacuation, modernization of the machines, to meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on June 27, 2025 and the issue will close on July 02, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Fast Track Finsec Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director of Cedaar Textile Limited expressed, “This IPO represents a defining step forward for Cedaar Textile Limited as we prepare to scale our operations and broaden our impact in the textile sector. Over time, we've built a reputation for offering high-quality and diversified yarn solutions, driven by a deep understanding of market trends and customer preferences.

The capital raised will allow us to modernize key manufacturing assets, strengthen our energy efficiency through solar integration, and expand into promising areas such as technical textiles and branded apparel. We see this as a strategic opportunity to reinforce our leadership in the value-added textile segment, deepen our market presence, and continue delivering innovative, sustainable products to our customers worldwide.”

Mr. Vikas Varma, Director of Fast Track Finsec Private Limited said, “We are pleased to be associated with Cedaar Textile Limited as they take this important step in their growth journey through the launch of their Initial Public Offering. The company's consistent focus on innovation, sustainability, and diversification across yarns, fabrics, and apparel positions it strongly within the evolving textile landscape.”

The Indian textile and apparel industry is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising global demand, government initiatives, and a growing preference for sustainable and value-added products. Cedaar Textile is well-placed to capitalize on these trends, and we believe this IPO will play a pivotal role in helping the company scale its operations, strengthen its market presence, and create long-term value.”

