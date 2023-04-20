Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with Tanishq's 'Stunning Every Ear' Collection

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): Gold has riveted various cultures around the world and it signifies auspiciousness, grandeur and purity. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Tshq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched a collection with a wide array of exquisite modern earrings across gold and diamonds called 'Stunning Every Ear'.

With this new launch, the brand has expanded the designs and variety of earrings offering something for every woman's style. Each pair of earrings has a story to tell and a personality of its own making it a perfect match for all. The new collection offers a wide range of beautifully crafted earrings, designed to suit every taste, style, attire and occasion. The collection features elegant studs, contemporary drop earrings, classy climbers, traditional jhumkas and much more. Each piece is crafted with utmost precision and attention to detail, comprising of extensive designs and craftsmanship in 18Kt and 22Kt gold.

This Akshaya Tritiya, glow with prosperity and elegance with mesmerizing earring designs from Tshq along with irresistible offers ahead of the festivity. Tshq is running a 20% off* on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value from 14th to 24th April, 2023.

Ring in a new dawn of abundance this Akshaya Tritiya with Tshq's exciting new collection - Stunning Every Ear. Tshq is offering an exciting offer wherein customers can unlock the old gold sitting in their locker and own stunning designs without spending extra. Customers can exchange their old gold bought from any jeweler and get 100 per cent* exchange value.

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Ajoy Chawla, CEO - Jewellery Divison at Titan Company Limited said, "We are witnessing and expecting a positive consumer sentiment this Akshaya Tritiya festive period particularly in the last 4-5 days post the offer period rolled-out. To enable customers to purchase with peace of mind amidst a volatile gold price environment, Tshq has also launched a gold rate protection plan for this month, allowing them to book in advance and shield themselves from this volatility. In a high gold rate regime, we also see "old gold exchange" and focus on "light weights" as important levers to help solve for customers' budget constraints, thereby enabling them to take advantage of this auspicious period to purchase precious jewellery. We are delighted to launch a very exciting earrings collection 'Stunning Every Ear', in both 22kt gold and diamond studded offerings. Overall, we remain optimistic about the Akshaya Tritiya festive period retail sales outlook."

With a range of designs and styles to choose from, customers can find the perfect pair of earrings to complement their attire and make a statement at any event. Visit a Tshq store near you and avail the benefits of Gold Rate Protection wherein customers can book in advance and stay protected against increasing gold rates till 30th April, 2023. The Stunning Every Ear collection is available at select Tshq stores and on Tshq's e-commerce enabled website www.tshq.co.in/stunningeveryear.

Tshq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tshq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tshq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

