CELEBRATING 75 – The 18th Asia–Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit

August 27: ‘Celebrating 75 Years of India’s Independence’ was the theme of the 18th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2022 Awards & Business Summit, which concluded successfully on the 25th of August 2022 at the Majestic Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The Forum’s main aim was to highlight the Glorious Journey of Development & Progress commemorating 75 Years of Indian Excellence! Through the theme of the Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit; India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders, the Forum highlighted the envious social and economic progress India has achieved since independence. In addition, the Summit saw a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some of the great leaders of our time – including representation from 16 countries comprising Ambassadors/High Commissioners, and CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, Business Owners, Investors, and Royal Dignitaries and professionals from all over India, Asia, Africa and beyond. This mega Summit was a grand congregation of business, political and social leaders from different countries of the region who came forward to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, collaboration and investment opportunities across the globe especially in the Asian and African region.

The Summit was organized by AsiaOne magazine and URS Media, which is rapidly emerging as the Number 1 international media company towards the cause of business, political and social issues in the entire Asia, Africa and Middle East, thus supporting not only the Indian Government’s initiatives such as Skilling India, Digitizing India, and Incredible India, but also supporting United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization’s targets.

Through the 18th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2022, envious social and economic progress of India was highlighted. At the same time, the Forum witnessed gracious participation of some of the great leaders of our time – Hon’ble Ministers, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from India, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and US.

Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group, opened the summit with his welcome address to the Hon’ble Ministers, Ambassadors and eminent business and social leaders present at the Forum.

Talking about the vision behind AsiaOne, he said, “as a child while growing up in an Indian family, I would hear from people that Indians are great academicians, Indians are great lawyers, Indians are great doctors. Later on people started saying that Indians are great at finance and accounting, Technology, Marketing etc. and so some of our CFOs, CTOs and CMOs are great. That’s when in 2014, AsiaOne Magazine started with a vision and passion that let us start organizing and create a narrative that Indians are great business leaders as well. In 2014, when the current government of India came into existence, the current government and we started this initiative (AsiaOne Magazine) alongside have to tell you, that we have recognized 5000 business leaders over the last 8 years.” He added, “And it’s an ongoing journey. All the success is because of all of you who are here.”

In fact, it is matter of great pleasure for AsiaOne magazine to have the gracious participation of 2 central government ministers namely from the ministries of MSME and Steel. The Hon’ble Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma threw open the summit by lighting the lamp along with Shri Rajat Shukal and the other dignitaries present at the Forum namely Dr. JC Chaudhry, Shri Ajay Harinath Singh, Dr. Vishwajeet Rana and Prof. Sasmita Samanta.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma started his address by dwelling on the theme of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and how the Indian Business and Industry has been flourishing despite the pandemic owing to the timely measures adopted by the government under the exemplary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste ji applauded the 18th Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum for celebrating the glorious occasion of completion of 75 years of India’s independence. He congratulated the organizers, the awardees and the various eminent dignitaries at the Forum especially the COVID-19 Commitment Award recipients who have been dedicatedly serving the society during the pandemic.

Talking about his passion ‘numerology,’ Dr. JC Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman – Chaudhry Nummero stressed upon the fact that “Numerology is a part of everyone’s lives. Numerology has been my passion since eighties when I got a chance to learn it from a relative.”

Dr. Vishwajeet Rana, Group CEO & Chairman – GEDU talked about the youth empowerment in his address. He said, “We all know that Youth are the Future. I am happy that Global Education Holding (GEDU) is playing a significant role in empowering youth globally.”

Prof. Sasmita Rani Samanta, Vice Chancellor – KIIT Bhubaneswar emphasized that “Through KIIT Bhubaneswar, we want to play our part in building the nation through the route of skilling youth for a better India.”

Winning Leaders and Brands

As the 18th Edition of Asia–Europe Business and Social Forum was a Summit of 16 industries, more than 100 Brand and Leader award winners were felicitated on 25th August’22. Some of the winning brands and leaders are – Dr. J.C. Chaudhry and Chaudhry Nummero, Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, Dr. Vishwajeet Rana, Global Education Holding (GEDU), Mr. Suresh Krishna, Northern Tool + Equipment, Mr. Sandeep Tiku, DAZN Group, Shri RK Agrawal – WAPCOS AND NPCC, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, B5 Plus, Mr. Vikash Kumar Vikash, Mysore Sales International Limited, Mr. Sudhir Gupta, Founder- Eau De Luxe Ltd and Facticerie, Mr. Amandeep Kochar, Baker & Taylor, Mr. Amardeep S. Hari, IPMC Ghana, etc.

About AsiaOne

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine with presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, Middle East & Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function.

“AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia, Americas & Africa”: The Most Broadcasted TV Series in the World – Reaching to 81 countries with a B2B viewership of over 46 million

AsiaOne Magazine made a grand foray into the digital realm with the first episode of AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia & GCC broadcasted on 6th June 2020. With a viewership of over 46 million viewers in 81 countries and was honoured twice in a row by World Book of Records, UK in 2021 and 2022. The series showcases a unique mix of greatest leaders from varied spheres including the Union Government ministers, Business and Social Leaders, changemakers, and celebrities from cinema and sports and has been rising up the popularity charts with each passing day.

