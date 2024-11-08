Celebrating Sanjeev Sinha's Artistic Legacy - "Buoyant Iconic Depth" Art Exhibition in Delhi

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 8: Art lovers and cultural aficionados are invited to experience Buoyant Iconic Depth, a major exhibition of the late Sanjeev Sinha's artistic works, at the India Habitat Centre's Visual Arts Gallery from November 20 to 26, 2024. Organized by the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation and supported by The Raza Foundation, Takshila, and Mediverse Hospital, this exhibition is a comprehensive presentation of Sinha's creative journey between 2013 and 2020, highlighting his remarkable skill in both painting and sculpture.

Curated by Els Reijnders (Director, Foundation for Indian Artist) and Dianne Hagen (visual artist from the Netherlands), Buoyant Iconic Depth invites viewers to explore Sinha's artistic narrative, where themes of peace, beauty, and spirituality are interwoven with Indian cultural symbols and contemporary reflections. This layered approach is what makes Sinha's work timeless, urging viewers to look beyond the surface and engage with the deeper meanings embedded within each piece.

One of the unique aspects of this exhibition is the presentation of Sinha's sculptures, which were previously exhibited in Amsterdam, displayed side by side with his paintings. This setup was a long-held vision of Sinha, who believed that his sculptures and paintings could offer a richer narrative when exhibited together. Through this juxtaposition, the exhibition reveals the interconnectedness of Sinha's artistic vision, showing how both mediums come together to convey his contemplative views on society and the human experience.

Renowned art historian Willem Baars has noted Sinha's ability to create "enigmatic and complex works that invite viewers into a meditative space, challenging them to look beneath the surface." This view is shared by Meera Menezes, an independent art critic, who described Sinha's early work as a search for a "visual language that is both timeless and transcendental," reflecting his deep-rooted connections to India's artistic traditions and spiritual philosophies.

In addition to the artwork on display, the exhibition will also launch a full-color catalog. This comprehensive publication features essays and insights from prominent voices in the art world, including Baars, Menezes, Reijnders, and Hagen. Art enthusiasts and collectors will find this catalog an invaluable resource, offering a deeper understanding of Sinha's work and his influence on the Indian and international art scenes.

About Sanjeev Sinha

Born in 1963 in Barh, Bihar, Sanjeev Sinha was a pivotal figure in the emerging Bihari art generation of the 1980s. Graduating from the College of Arts & Crafts, Patna, Sinha's journey took him across India, from Lucknow to his permanent residence in Delhi. His work, deeply rooted in Hindu and Buddhist mythologies, explores themes of society, peace, and beauty, always with a reflection on the intrinsic role of art in society. His artistic contributions have been recognized worldwide, including winning the National Academy Award in 1991 at the young age of 28.

Sinha's eclectic body of work is notable for its diversity in style and medium. From his early contemplative paintings depicting silence amidst a world in turmoil to his later vivid works such as the Gentle Bite series of 2013, Sinha deftly shifted between stylistic approaches and composition methods, often juxtaposing mythological figures with modern symbols. His sculptures, intimate yet monumental, play with scale and symbolism, inviting the viewer into a world of personal reflection and cultural depth.

Contact Information:

Sanjeev Sinha Foundation

#205, 2nd Floor, Capital T, Fraser Road Patna G.P.O, Phulwari Patna, Bihar, 800001 India

Email: info@sanjeevsinha.foundation

Phone/WhatsApp: +919811717063

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor