Celebrating the success

The RMB connect conference in association with The Economic Times is an attempt to celebrate the efforts of some of the individuals for transforming lives through the power of networking

The last one and a half years have been challenging for most businesses not only in India but all across the globe. But even at these times, the Rotarians have gone an extra mile to innovate, inspire and enrich people around.

Rotary Means Business (RMB), a fellowship wing of Rotary, inspires Rotarians to support the success of fellow members by engaging in business with each other, and by referring suitable people to them.

To celebrate the occasion, the Rotary Means Business in association with The Economic Times organised 4th RMB Connect Conference where the efforts of 19 such companies were recognised. Five chapters were also felicitated with the Most Vibrant RMB Chapters recognition.

Mark Burchill, the Chairman RMB International Fellowship Chairman and the guest of honour of the event stated that Rotary Means Business (RMB) Fellowship started only 8 years ago and the first chapter was launched in India six years ago on December of 2015.

"8 months later the second chapter was launched in Kolkata. Now in the year 20-21, India boasts of 50 local chapters which are more than any other country in the world," he pointed out.

Burchill further stated that the local chapters play a very important role in recruiting and retaining Rotarians. "Our 128th chapter was recently opened in Kenya," he said.

The main objective of Rotary is the business encouragement and to support the success of its fellow Rotarians by doing business with them and referring others to them.

D Shivanandan, former Director General of Police (DGP) was the keynote speaker of the event. He stated that every person has the potential of becoming a transformational leader.

"The leader is the one who knows the way and shows the way. That is how unicorns are built and today we have a list of Indians who are been leading," he explained.

In this competitive world they have two ways to do business -- either they become very big or they get merged with the big. If there is a possibility of a third way, it is through business networking.

Shekhar Mehta, president of Rotary International and the chief guest of the event stated that Rotary today has been associated with trust.

"What started as an initiative to build networking and ethical business practices have become a corner stone of Rotary. The moment you see someone with a Rotary pin, you suddenly become comfortable dealing with him," he said.

The Rotary initiative which began in the USA spread to Australia, then America and Europe and finally it is booming in Asia today.

Kanak Jain RMBF Director Asia and Chairman of RMB Connect mentioned that the RMB Fellowship is growing and is very important aspect of rotary.

"Rotarians do business because of trust of Rotary and this is a good way to attract new members and also contribute to Rotary Foundation when they earn more from doing business," he added.

RMB Kolkata board members Rtn Sourabh Khemani, Rtn Sunny Kollannur, Rtn Rakesh Ghosh along with President RtnManoj Jain were also the core pillars for organising the event

