Celebrating Visionary Impact: Dr. Samina Zamindar Recognised by WOS Karnataka Chapter for Quality-Driven Leadership in Eye Care and Community Impact

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: Dr. Samina Zamindar, leading ophthalmologist and Founder of Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, spearheaded the recent Karnataka state meet of the Women Ophthalmologists Society (WOS) held in Bengaluru. The event brought together leading women ophthalmologists from across the state to discuss collaborative opportunities, share knowledge, and inspire future women leaders in ophthalmology.

The conclave concluded with powerful conversations around leadership, inclusion, and legacyhighlighting the evolving role of women in ophthalmology and inspiring a collective commitment to shaping a more equitable and impactful future in eye care.

Her hospital, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, is renowned for its patient-centric approach and was honored with the Healthcare Excellence Award in the 'Patient Friendly Hospital' category by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India in April 2022. The hospital has also run free Thursday OPDs and performed free surgeries for the needy since its inception.

As part of its community eye care initiative, the organisation aims to educate the surrounding community about avoidable blindness. It organises eye screening camps in schools, colleges, and underserved areas, and offers comprehensive eye check-ups at its community centres. With early detection and timely treatment, blindness can often be prevented.

Dr. Zamindar has been instrumental in redefining eye care standards in both India and globally. Under her leadership, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre has emerged as a trusted name, known for its team of experienced doctors, cutting-edge treatment, and quality patient care. The hospital is one of the first five National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited centres under ECO (Eye Care Organisations) in India.

About Dr. Zamindar

Dr. Samina Zamindar is the Founder and Medical Director of Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, established in 1997, which has grown into a super-speciality eye care institution offering advanced services in cataract, retina, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplasty, and paediatric eye care. She is also an NABH assessor. As an advocate of patient safety in eye care, she conducts training on infection control Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), facilitating patient safety workshops across Southeast Asia.

