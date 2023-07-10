Celebrity and artist manager Rahul Chopra emerges as a name to reckon with in the glamour and entertainment industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Accomplished entrepreneur, celebrity and artist manager Rahul Chopra has successfully carved out a niche for himself in the highly competitive world of entertainment and events. In a career spanning over a decade, Rahul has consistently showcased his expertise in managing high-profile individuals and executing successful projects.

Rahul has been associated with the glamour, Bollywood, and fashion industries since 2013, leaving an indelible mark with his unwavering passion and creative prowess. Beyond his role as a celebrity and artist manager, Chopra has showcased his exceptional skills as a wedding planner and as a movie public relations specialist.

With an extensive portfolio of intellectual properties, Rahul has spearheaded over 100 national and international movie promotions, nationally acclaimed fashion parties, and fashion shows. From organising live concerts for social causes to curating innovative media plans and promotions, he has consistently impressed the entertainment industry with his creative ideas and originality.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have got in the industry over the past decade. Being a part of the glamour and entertainment world has been an exhilarating journey. My passion for managing celebrities, organising events, and executing innovative media plans has driven me to create memorable experiences. I am committed to delivering excellence and making a positive impact in the industry and look forward to forging exciting collaborations with celebrities and other talented individuals,” says Rahul.

As a talent manager, Rahul’s reach and network spans pan India, where he diligently books celebrities and artists for all types of concerts, events, appearances, brand endorsements, fashion shows, and photoshoots. His ability to recognise and nurture talent has earned him accolades from the industry and clients alike. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) from the prestigious Jai Hind College.

To stay connected with Rahul and witness his exciting journey in the world of entertainment and events, follow him on Instagram at @itschoprarahulofficial.

