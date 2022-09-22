Celebrity Astrologer Dharmikshree got Guinness record in Most People in Speech Relay

A remarkable Guinness World Records event called "Most People Speech Relay" was held last month in Surat for astrologers. Several most-renowned Indian astrologers were invited to Surat for this occasion in order to inspire people and impart their heavenly wisdom. Such eloquent and heart-warming speakers earned a Guinness World Record in spiritual talks for their energizing and endearing words. One of such exceptional personalities is Celebrity Astrologer Dharmikshree Jani, who won a Guinness World Record for his spiritual and psychic teachings.

Astrologer Dharmikshree is a 13th-generation astrologer in his family who practices Astrology, face reading, palmistry, and the Hindu philosophies of DHARM (righteousness), ARTH (wisdom), KAM (liberation), and MOKSH (enlightenment). Additionally, Dharmikshree is a master of meditation techniques, astrological guidance, and high vibrational energy attainment. As a result, at the young age of just 30, Dharmikshree helped a number of Bollywood celebs with their astrological guidance to grow and glow in their career. These celebrities practice meditation daily and adhere to their astrological advice with the utmost dedication, which, over time, brings amazing positive outcomes for them.

Dharmikshree's interest in spirituality stems from their ancestry, and they have a deep-down desire to contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the people. Their family has been serving mankind for their spiritual awakening and good fortune for the last 300 years. Dharmikshree's dedication to ensuring the success, well-being and happiness of others is a fundamental part of who he is.

In the past year, they have bestowed rudraksha Diksha upon almost five thousand youths. It benefits the young in keeping their vitality, grace, and overall success in life. Moreover, Dharmikshree held six free astrological camps in Surat to help the youth in choosing their career. This is because, in today's society, people are so unsure of what they want to do professionally that they dabble in a lot of different things, and end up with nothing. This causes them emotional distress in the form of anxiety and harsh self-criticism. Therefore, Dharmikshree's astrological and spiritual guidance helps young people in choosing a path and getting started on it.

In addition, Dharmikshree consistently perform wonderful deeds for a variety of needy people without expecting anything in return. Last Janmashtami, they performed a great pooja in the orphanage for their development in life and spiritual awakening. These spiritual practices provide enlightenment as well as peace and happiness to such regions. Dharmikshree have also performed a spiritual vedic pooja to the Shantam Trust of Senior Citizens in Surat.

The honor "Dharmikshree" received is well-deserved for a person of their character-- honest, industrious, and selfless. Their spirituality, soothing voice, and positive energy do more than inspire you to work harder; they also help you relax your body and mind. To learn more about Dharmikshree's astrological guidance and spiritual teachings, you can follow them on Instagram or other social media platforms.

