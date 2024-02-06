Cellecor Announces Opening of its 2 “Exclusive Brand Store” at Bhopal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi (India), February 6: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, an emerging consumer durables company on India's fastest growing electronic goods landscape, is proud to announce the grand opening of its 2 Exclusive Brand Stores in Bhopal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with a meticulously curated plan to have more such “Exclusive Brand Stores” across India.

These “Exclusive Brand Stores” are aiming to provide more intuitive, user-friendly shopping experience for those seeking a perfect blend of style, quality, exclusivity, and aﬀordability.

Opening exclusive stores will oﬀer several beneﬁts to the Company, where it will control the entire shopping experience, reinforcing exclusive brand image, enabling the company to showcase its full range of products, including exclusive/limited-edition items, creating a sense of rarity and desirability. It will provide a direct platform for the Company to interact with its customers, understand their preferences, and build lasting relationships.

All products including Mobiles, Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Kitchen appliances, Smart wearables and hearables will be available at these exclusive stores. Exclusive SKUs found only in oﬄine stores will not be oﬀered through online channels. Further, selected premium category products will have exclusive availability at the outlet for a speciﬁed period, with franchisees receiving priority for selling these items.

Cellecor working on Franchise Model-In embracing the franchise model, Cellecor is fostering a collaborative venture where the synergy between our established brand and the entrepreneurial spirit of local franchisees creates a dynamic force in the retail landscape. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the customer experience signiﬁcantly, all while upholding the unique identity and exclusivity that deﬁne our brand. With their profound understanding of regional preferences, consumer behaviours, and cultural nuances, our franchisees ensure a seamless integration of our brand into the fabric of each community.

Cellecor Gadgets is advance stage of ﬁnalizing more collaborations to open more such Exclusive Brand Stores across India

The company is currently in advanced discussions with multiple franchises to open approximately 16 stores across various cities in India by the end of March' 2024. This move reﬂects our strong commitment to the vibrant Indian market and our belief in the immense potential to promote Indian brands. We are actively exploring prime locations in key cities, emphasizing a seamless integration of our brand with local culture and preferences in each new outlet. Moreover, we are pleased to share that all these upcoming outlets will operate under the franchise model, promoting local entrepreneurship and contributing to the economic growth of the regions we enter.

Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd commented ” I am delighted to announce the opening of our exclusive brand outlets. This strategic move represents a signiﬁcant milestone for our company, reﬂecting our dedication to elevating the standard of retail excellence. We are proud to adopt a franchise model for these exclusive outlets, a strategic move that combines the strength of our brand with the entrepreneurial spirit of local partners. This collaboration not only facilitates our rapid expansion into diverse Indian markets but also empowers local business owners to thrive as ambassadors of our brand. We look forward to this exciting chapter in our company’s journey and the prospect of becoming synonymous with luxury, exclusivity, and a commitment to unparalleled customer satisfaction.”

About Cellecor Gadgets Ltd.: Cellecor Gadgets journey in electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship ﬁrm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company is aiming to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of electronic products with modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at aﬀordable price.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness aﬀordable, Cellecor oﬀers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR For Further information please contact

You may please visit https://cellecor.com/

Ms. Bindu Gupta Chief Finance Oﬃcer

ﬁnance.head@cellecor.in

Disclaimer: Certain statements and words in this document that are not historical facts are forward- looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual result to diﬀer materially from those contemplated by these forward- looking statements. Cellecor Gadgets Limited shall not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such a statement.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor