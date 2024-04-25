Cellecor Gadgets Limited Declares Path-Breaking Results for the Financial Year 2023-2024

New Delhi (India), April 25: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a leading player in the budget-friendly electronics industry, is on a remarkable growth trajectory as it expands its operations, distribution networks, and product ranges. This has resulted in Cellecor reaping the benefits of these moves as they exceed its previous sales, showcasing how fruitful their marketing strategies have been.

Throughout the years, Cellecor has consistently delivered a wide array of products including Mobiles, Mobile accessories, Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Kitchen Appliances, Smart Wearables, and Hearables, ensuring utmost customer satisfaction. Having established a strong presence in this market, recently also ventured into the Home Appliances industry and is rapidly expanding its reach to meet the growing demand for these products.

In line with its commitment to providing a comprehensive technological solution, Cellecor has recently introduced new product categories such as Home Appliances and Sound Bars during the later part of the year. The launch of innovative products like mixer grinders, soundbars, and washing machines has resulted in a significant boost in sales, contributing greatly to Cellecor's remarkable achievements.

For FY24 compared to the corresponding FY23, the company reported:

• Total Revenue at INR 500.52 Crore v/s INR 264.35 Crore (+ 89.33%)

• EBITDA at INR 29.65 Crore v/s INR 12.57 Crore (+ 135.93%)

• PAT at INR 16.09 Crore v/s PAT of INR 8.07 Crore (+ 99.39%)

For H2 FY24, compared to the corresponding H2 FY23, the company reported:

• Total Revenue at INR 290.80 Crore v/s INR 150.83 Crore (+ 92.81%)

• EBITDA at INR 16.91 Crore v/s INR 7.91 Crore (+ 113.69%)

• PAT at INR 9.07 Crore v/s INR 4.70 Crore (+ 92.96%)

For H2 FY24, compared to the H1 FY24, the company reported:

• Total Revenue at INR 290.80 Crore v/s INR 209.66 Crore (+ 38.70%)

• EBITDA at INR 16.91 Crore v/s INR 12.74 Crore (+ 32.68%)

• PAT at INR 9.07 Crore v/s INR 7.02 Crore (+ 29.27%)

Our roots can be traced back to 2012, when we were established as Unity Communications Proprietary firm. In 2020, we incorporated ourselves into Cellecor Gadgets Limited. Cellecor has achieved significant milestones, transitioning from a small-scale operation to a large-scale business with a network of over a thousand distributors, retailers, and exclusive Cellecor experience centers nationwide. And aims to add more retailers and distributors to this network, so as to make its product available to each and every consumer.

Cellecor has made the strategic decision to broaden its selection of electronic goods and gadgets. In recent times, the company has expanded its product range to encompass Home and Kitchen Appliances, including Washing Machines, Mixers & Grinders. The company also appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador for TWS and Smartwatches which was a significant move and Varun Dhawan for its Smart TV Range.

Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of the Company said “We are happy to announce our financial results for the H2-FY24 and FY24 which are remarkable in all aspects. Setting us apart from competitors, and validate the company’s strategy to focus on affordability and ensure readily ability of its products for wide range of consumer segments. We have expended our product basket which helped us a lot in gaining the necessary momentum to achieve a turnover of Rs. 500 Crores, and this is just the start of our journey, wherein we aim to further diversify our product offerings by introducing additional TWS, wearables, home appliances, sound bars, and Smart TVs to both its affordable and high-end product categories.”

Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director said, “The Company has accomplished yet another quarter of remarkable performance, showcasing robust growth momentum, and outstanding success in acquiring new contracts. Additionally, our initiatives to broaden our distribution network have led to a rise in sales volume, enabling us to offer our products to a broader customer base”.

“Cellecor has been portraying a bright future and is diligent in moving just upwards, very soon we will be introducing LFR, will increase distribution network, focusing on corporate sales, introducing a new product range, and diversifying its present product range.” He further added.

About Us:

Cellecor Gadgets journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsource from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information,

You may please visit https://cellecor.com/

Please contact Ms. Bindu Gupta,

Chief Finance Officer

finance.head@cellecor.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor