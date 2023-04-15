Central Christian University publicizes part-time PhD programs through online mode for working professionals!

New Delhi [India], April 15 (/PNN): Central Christian University, a renowned institution of higher education, is proud to announce the introduction of part-time PhD programs through online mode, catering to the needs of working professionals who are seeking to further their education and advance their careers.

With the ever-increasing demand for advanced degrees and the need for flexibility in higher education, Central Christian University is responding to the changing landscape of education by offering part-time PhD programs that can be completed online. This new initiative is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals who wish to pursue their doctoral studies without interrupting their careers or personal commitments.

The part-time PhD programs offered by Central Christian University are designed to provide rigorous academic training, research opportunities, and advanced knowledge in various fields of study, including business management, education, psychology, theology, occult science and more. The online mode of delivery allows students to do their research work at their own convenience, eliminating geographical barriers and providing greater flexibility in managing their studies.

The part-time PhD programs at Central Christian University are led by a team of experienced faculty members who are experts in their respective fields and are dedicated to providing guidance and support to students throughout their doctoral journey. The programs also provide access to extensive research resources, online libraries, and academic support services to ensure that students have the necessary tools and resources to excel in their studies.

Central Christian University is a prestigious educational institution that is registered under the Secretary of State in Delaware, USA with regional office in USA, India, Sri Lanka, Malawi, UAE and Philippines. As an accredited member of several esteemed orgzations such as ACE, American AMA, Board of Quality Standard, American Planning Association, European Association for International Education, IACET, IAASSE, IAAP, IAOIP, NAFSA, NCTE, WERA, UN Global Impact, RSA, OLC, and ISO 9001:2015 certified university, Central Christian University is committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in education and ensuring the quality of its programs and services.

Central Christian University is now accepting applications for the part-time PhD programs through online mode, and is also extending an invitation for nomination of the honorary degree. Interested candidates for both part-time PhD program and Honoris Causa are encouraged to visit the university's website at www.ccuniversity.us for more information.

