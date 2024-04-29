Central Cottage Industries Corporation brings “Best of Art and Craft Exhibitions” from Telangana, Know all the details here

Telangana [India], April 29: A Govt. of India Enterprise, the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd., announces the event details of the “Best of Art & Craft Exhibition” from Telangana for 2024-25.

We’re bringing together the best of the best—the ShilpGurus, National Awardees, State Awardees, Artisans, and Weavers—all under one roof to showcase their amazing creations and share the beauty of Indian culture, said Manoj Lal, Managing Director of Central Cottage Industries Corporation.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. is to promote and preserve India’s rich artisanal heritage. With its flagship store in Delhi and presence in other major cities, it serves as a hub for admirers of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Each month, The Cottage hosts special exhibitions spotlighting the artistry of a different region of India, and this time, it's happening in Telangana from 18th to 30th April 2024.

With over 20,000 handpicked items, including Artefacts Woodcrafts, Jewelry, Paintings, Metal Crafts, Marble Crafts, Silver Filigree, Papier Mache, Carpets, Furniture, Sarees, Shawls, Accessories, Table Linens, Women's & Men's Wear, Dress Fabrics, Furnishings, the Cottage Industries Corporation invites everyone to explore the magic of Indian craftsmanship.

The Cottage continues its mission to promote tradition, craftsmanship, and elegance in every creation. With a focus on highlighting the diverse artistic traditions of India, this exhibition serves as a platform to celebrate the creativity of artisans.

Looking ahead, we’re planning monthly exhibitions highlighting different states’ unique crafts. This ambitious expansion strategy aims not only to elevate the profile of Indian artisans but also to tap into the immense potential of the handicraft sector, thereby creating avenues for sustainable livelihoods across the country, Manoj added.

The exhibition will commence on April 18th, 2024, from Telangana and run until March 20th, 2025, featuring multiple state-focused events throughout the calendar year, including Madhya Pradesh, North Eastern India, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir & Orissa, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand, Jharkhand & Bihar, and Punjab & Haryana.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor