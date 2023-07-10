Central Cottage Industries Corporation joins ONDC platform

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles, has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an official release from the ministry said.

The Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd is engaged in the promotion and retail marketing of authentic Indian handloom and handicraft products through its showrooms in New Delhi and other metropolitan cities.

ONDC is a non-profit company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to develop open e-commerce.

ONDC aims at promoting open source networks for all to exchange goods and services on the internet, and most importantly it is independent of any specific platform.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure which could change lives the world over, and the next in line could be its Open Network for Digital Commerce which currently is in its nascent stage of adoption. India has taken the path of building the public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar and CoWin are some examples.

The Ministry of Textiles release put out on Sunday said the corporation's collaboration with ONDC signifies the commitment to expanding its market presence and making its exquisite range of handicrafts and handloom products easily accessible to customers across various buyer apps within the ONDC network.

Meanwhile, to support artisans, a 'Mega Sale' promotional campaign is being organised from July 8-23. Up to 30 per cent discount has been offered on handicraft and handloom products to promote traditional art and crafts.

