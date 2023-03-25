Central Vista's certified workmen awarded under NIPUN scheme organized by NAREDCO

New Delhi [India], March 25 (/ATK): The National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN) has recently completed its training program for construction workers engaged in the Central Vista project in New Delhi. This unique initiative, launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, aims to bridge the skill gaps among construction workers engaged in the real estate sector and make them better equipped for employment in the coming years.

To celebrate the success of the program, a felicitation ceremony was held at the Kam Auditorium, where the certified workmen of the Central Vista project were awarded their certificates along with insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakhs and an assurance of reward money of Rs 500, provided by the Government of India under the NIPUN scheme. The ceremony was attended by notable officials, including Rahul Kapoor (JS-MoHUA) as Chief Guest, Madhukar Pandey (US-MoHUA), Alok Gupta (Director General NAREDCO), and Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi (President NAREDCO MAHI), among others.

The NIPUN project is a collaboration between the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and L&T-B&F IC division. The project has set a target to certify over 1.06 lakh construction workers across the country by June 2023, and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has already crossed the figure of 50,000 construction workers to date. NAREDCO and L&T have set a target to cover 10,000 construction workers by March 2024, and the successful execution of the NIPUN project for the Central Vista project has set a benchmark for further upskilling initiatives in the real estate sector in the country.

The Chief Guest Rahul Kapoor praised the workmen and highlighted their contribution to the prestigious construction project. He encouraged the recipients to feel proud of their association with the project and their certification under NIPUN, saying that they would be able to tell the stories of their contribution to this national development work for years to come.

Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, President of NAREDCO MAHI, expressed pride in the successful partnership with L&T to execute the program and the felicitation of the certified workmen under the NIPUN scheme. She emphasized that this initiative would go a long way in bridging the skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector and making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.

The success of the NIPUN project for the Central Vista project highlights the importance of upskilling initiatives in the real estate sector and their potential to bridge skill gaps and improve the workmanship of construction workers across the country.

