Centre allocates Rs 145 cr to Nagaland for setting up Unity Mall

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The central government has allocated Rs 145 crore to Nagaland for the proposed 'Unity Mall' by the state government in Dimapur.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the construction of Unity Malls across the country. These malls will function as a one-stop marketplace for One District One Products across the country.

The ODOP initiative is a program aligned with the goal of inclusive development across all districts of India. The objective is to identify and promote a distinct product from each district, thereby creating a niche identity for them.

Over 1000 products have been selected from all 761 districts of the country. The products are selected by the State Government in consultation with district administration.

"The ODOP initiative covers a wide range of products spanning textiles, agricultural produce, processed goods, pharmaceuticals, and industrial items. The aim is to promote and harness the diverse expertise present in different sectors and communities across the country," an official release said Wednesday.

A workshop-like event was organized Wednesday to create awareness regarding the efforts of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry through its two flagship initiative called One District One Product (ODOP) and PM Gati Shakti (Logistics).

Also, a review meeting on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) with Nagaland government officials is being organized in the capital city of Kohima.

The release stated the objective of the meeting is to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti for holistic planning, bring more vigor and build synergy with all the stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti NMP.

Considering infrastructure as a growth engine and the need for a 'whole of government' approach to infrastructure development, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) was launched in October 2021. It aimed to break departmental silos in project implementation.

