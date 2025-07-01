Centre draws roadmap for zero-emission trucking to accelerate green drive

New Delhi, July 1 The government on Tuesday released a report on zero-emission trucking (ZET), which projects a transition to Battery Electric Trucks to significantly reduce pollution and fuel consumption in the country by mid-century.

The report, released by the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the governmen and titled "ZET Adoption in India and its Impact on Emission and Energy", focuses on the medium and heavy-duty truck sector and emphasises the importance of supportive policies to accelerate zero-emission trucking (ZET) adoption and achieving India’s net-zero goals.

India’s freight sector - driven primarily by medium and heavy-duty trucks - accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the nation’s logistics operations, playing a critical role in economic growth and industrial development. However, this sector is also a significant contributor to fuel consumption (approximately 40 per cent) and the nation’s emissions.

As freight demand continues to rise, initiatives to transition toward sustainable transport solutions have commenced. Given the current trends in green hydrogen (H2) production costs and limited infrastructure availability, this report assumes that BETs will be the primary zero-emission technology (ZET) for M&HDTs for some time.

Against this background, this detailed study provides projections on BET adoption, emission savings, savings in fuel and electricity demand under scenarios that are as accurate as possible.

The analysis is based on in-depth input from experts in the truck industry who have a comprehensive understanding of the market, its use cases, and the relevant technologies.

Historical data from sources such as the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Vahan portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), and Ministry of Power (MoP) combined with interviews of stakeholders from across the value chain in various regions of the country underpin the projections. Interviews conducted with representatives from major OEMs, operators of different use cases, experts from end-use industries, and other related sectors helped in the curation of the report.

"The adoption of ZETs is a crucial step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and enhancing energy security. As a nation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2070, the electrification of freight transport will play a transformative role in shaping a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem. Wider adoption of ZET will create pathways for cleaner transportation in India," Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said.

The report is the outcome of a year-long exercise and scenario evaluation in consultation with leading industries, subject matter experts and stakeholders. The report underscores the importance of targeted early-stage interventions—such as enhanced fiscal incentives, specialised product offerings, and robust charging solutions—to accelerate market confidence in BETs.

The report aims to assist policymakers, industry stakeholders and investors in making informed decisions that will foster a sustainable and economically viable transition to electric trucking in India.

