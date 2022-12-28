Centre expert body, state drugs control administration start joint inspection of drug manufacturing units

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has started conducting joint inspection of identified drug manufacturing units along with state drugs control administration as per a risk-based approach under the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The joint inspections are being conducted all over the country as per the standard operating procedures. A committee of two joint drugs controllers has been constituted at CDSCO (HQ) to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action so as to ensure compliance to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare. The ministry said this would ensure high standards of quality compliance with respect to drugs manufactured in the country.

An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at the risk of 'manufacturing not of standard quality (NSQ) or adulterated or spurious drugs' was made prior to carrying out of inspections.

According to the ministry, the objective of drug regulation is to ensure the safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country. The drug control administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, especially to the requirements of good manufacturing practices (GMP).

( With inputs from ANI )

