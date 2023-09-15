Centre extends timelines for recording performance assessment reports of All India Services officers  

New Delhi [India], September 15 : Citing preoccupations in the run-up to the G20 Summit, the central government has extended timelines for the recording of performance appraisal reports for All India Services officers.

The Department of Personnel and Training has written a letter to States and UTs informing them about an extension of timelines for recording performance appraisal reports for 2022-23.

“…it has been come to notice that due to some urgent engagement in G20 Summit, many officers may not be able to review and record their remarks in PARs on time,” the letter read.

Keeping in view the circumstances and in order to ensure the filing of appraisal reports, it was decided to extend the timelines by 15 days for the Reporting and Reviewing Authority only, it said.

The cut-off date for appraisal by the Reporting Authority has been revised from September 15 to September 30, 2023.

The cut-off date for appraisal by the Reviewing Authority has been changed from November 15 to November 30.

There was a revision in the dates earlier in the two categories.

There is no change in the cut-off date for appraisal by the accepting authority, which is December 31, 2023.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that the government has decided to revise the appraisal report timelines.

“In view of preoccupation with #G20India engagements, #DoPT has extended timelines for recording of performance appraisal reports by #IAS officers,” the minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor