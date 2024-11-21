Centre launches portal for nurturing skill development in underprivileged kids

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Centre on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Viksit Bharat Initiative for Student Innovation and Outreach Network’ (VISION) portal to nurture education, skill development, and innovation among underprivileged children in India.

Reaching out to underprivileged youngsters helps democratise startup skills, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, while launching the portal, in the national Capital on Thursday.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the entrepreneurial vision behind the initiative and its focus on democratising opportunities for students across the country.

He emphasised how the portal could act as a gateway for those in remote areas to access mentorship and training.

“An initiative like VISION provides an opportunity for even the most underprivileged to get a feel of what is happening in the mainland,” the minister remarked, adding that it symbolises the broader effort to make the startup ecosystem accessible to all.

Citing the success achieved by students from remote areas, often without access to libraries or coaching centres, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the role of technology and initiatives like VISION in bridging gaps between urban and rural India.

He also praised the flexibility offered by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which allows students to combine diverse subjects and pursue unconventional career paths.

“This policy ensures that students are no longer prisoners of the subjects their parents chose for them,” he said, pointing out how this freedom can drive innovation and create new opportunities for India’s youth.

The minister also expressed optimism about India’s future as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. He stated that initiatives like VISION are integral to realising the country’s aspirations under Vision India 2047, which aims to position India as a global leader in technology, education, and economic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor