Centre to unveil digital portal for medical value travel: Minister

New Delhi, April 25 The Central government is working on a comprehensive online portal aimed at boosting the country’s position as a global healthcare destination, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said on Friday.

The minister said that the new digital platform would integrate hospitals, facilitators, travel agents, hotels, translators, and other support services, all in one place.

"The goal is to enhance the overall patient experience, from treatment to travel arrangements and post-treatment care," he said in his address at the FICCI’s Medical Value Travel (MVT) conference.

The government’s strategy also includes expanding the healthcare ecosystem beyond major cities into tier-2 and tier-3 regions.

Additionally, the government is looking to strengthen collaborations with private players to improve services across the entire medical value travel process.

In his speech, NITI Aayog member Prof Vinod K. Paul spoke about the importance of deregulation in the sector.

He also urged industry players to provide suggestions on how to reduce the compliance burdens for healthcare facilities.

"The visa facilitation plays a key role in the growth of medical value travel, highlighting the need for transparency and trust-building between countries," he said.

About telemedicine, Paul said that the legal challenges that arise when providing remote advice to patients in other countries.

He encouraged India to take the lead in addressing these issues, given its significant expertise in telemedicine.

India's MVT market reached $7.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $14.31 billion by 2029.

The country currently holds 18 per cent of the global market share, ranking 10th in the world in the MVT index.

The government’s new digital portal is expected to play a key role in enhancing India’s healthcare services for international patients and promoting the country’s diverse medical offerings globally.

Meanwhile, MVT, or medical tourism, refers to the practice of patients travelling abroad to receive healthcare services.

This growing trend is fueled by the pursuit of high-quality medical care at more affordable prices, reduced waiting times, and access to specialised treatments that may not be available in their home country.

