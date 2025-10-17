Centre’s funding of projects in northeast jumped 74 pc to Rs 3,447 crore in FY 25

New Delhi, Oct 17 Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Friday highlighted that the ministry’s expenditure on projects in northeast had touched an all-time high of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 -- marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.

This performance, he noted, reflects the emphasis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery. Weekly review mechanisms and digital tracking through the 'Poorvottar Vikas Setu' portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects.

“The Northeast today represents the spirit of a new India — empowered, connected, and future-ready. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, the region has transformed from a frontier into a front-runner, symbolizing confidence and competitiveness,” the minister noted.

In a major governance reform, the ministry has institutionalised Chief Minister-led sectoral high-level task forces across eight sectors such as tourism, investment, handicrafts, agriculture, infrastructure, sports, north east economic corridor and protein self-reliance. These task forces are fostering inter-state collaboration, enabling policy alignment, and ensuring that development efforts are regionally integrated rather than state-bound, the minister said.

Through an Inter-Ministerial Facilitation Mechanism, MDoNER has accelerated approvals for major infrastructure projects including Shillong Airport Expansion, alternative alignment to NH-10 in Sikkim, and Kailashahar Airport Development in Tripura, thereby strengthening the connectivity backbone of the region, he explained.

Scindia underscored the strong investment momentum generated during the year. The 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025', held at Bharat Mandapam in May 2025, resulted in Rs 4.48 lakh crore worth of investment commitments — a historic milestone for the region.

Similarly, the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' held on December 6-8 2024, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, celebrated the cultural heritage of the eight northeastern states and secured Rs 2,326 crore in investment leads.

He further highlighted MDoNER’s efforts to position the northeast as a global tourism and cultural destination through a unified Brand Northeast strategy. Each state has identified unique products and experiences — such as Muga Silk of Assam, Lakadong Turmeric of Meghalaya, Polo from Manipur, Organic Farming from Sikkim, and Queen Pineapple of Tripura — to promote its identity.

Eight iconic tourism destinations, including Kaziranga, Ziro, Sohra, Thenzawl, Matabari, Kisama, Namchi, and Moirang, are being developed as world-class attractions under public-private partnerships. Homestay and eco-tourism models have expanded across states, contributing to a 45 per cent rise in rural incomes and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

On the importance of improving connectivity to fully realise the tourism potential, Scindia mentioned the remarkable progress made during the last 11 years.

“As compared to just nine airports in eight NE states, with no airports in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the number has now increased to 17, with 4 airports in Arunachal Pradesh alone. As regards rail connectivity, all the NE states will be connected by the year 2029. We are also progressing with the Kaladan and India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway projects to connect the NE region with the rest of the world. The region is emerging as the gateway of India rather than being the last frontier,” he said.

Scindia also underlined the government’s efforts to diversify the Northeast’s economy through industry-led agri-horticulture value chain development. The National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm has brought over 68,000 hectares under cultivation with 47 nurseries and five seed gardens established.

The Agarwood sector has seen a six-fold increase in export quota and operationalisation of an export facilitation portal in collaboration with DGFT, with GI registration currently underway. The bamboo sector, with 22 projects worth Rs 126.7 crore, has trained 2,587 artisans and launched Amazon-linked market access models, integrating traditional crafts with global markets. These interventions are creating jobs, strengthening exports, and enhancing rural entrepreneurship, the minister added.

